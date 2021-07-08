Prime Minister of Tasmania – Improving accessibility in our schools





July 8, 2021 Madeleine Ogilvie, Liberal member for Clark Accessibility for students with disabilities at Hobart College has been significantly improved following a $610,000 investment to build a new elevated walkway and install an elevator. The new elevator and walkway are located in the College’s F Block building, which is home to the athlete development program and is used by hundreds of students who participate in indoor rock climbing, strength and conditioning, table tennis, badminton, futsal and basketball. It is also used by staff and community groups before and after school, including Basketball Tasmania, Indoor Climbing Instructors Association and Hobart Kendo Club. In addition, approximately 500 students visit F Block weekly to attend classes in sports science, health studies, personal health and wellness, outdoor education, outdoor leadership, sports and recreation, and vocational education and training. Talented local athlete Izzy King hopes to make it to the Australian team for the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics and the new lift and ramp will now help her maximize her training and qualifying preparations. The works were carried out by award-winning local contractors Haven Built and the architectural firm Design House. The Tasmanian Liberal Government is committed to not only providing high quality educational facilities throughout Tasmania, but also ensuring that these facilities are accessible to all our pupils. That’s why we committed $7.5 billion above forward estimates, with an additional $204 million in capital work to support teachers, students and improve the educational infrastructure in our schools. More media posts from members

