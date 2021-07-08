5 takeaways while Jayson Tatum talks to Bradley Beal, more at Team USA

Celtics

“We just want the very best for each other.” Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal of the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s National Team talk after practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal grew up five minutes apart in St. Louis. Their families were friends. Both attended Chaminade High School, both were lottery pickers, and both played on the same team in last year’s NBA All-Star Game.

Now they are both Olympians.

“Playing with my big brother, two boys from the same neighborhood, the same high school, going to the Olympics from St. Louis, that’s like a dream,” Tatum told reporters via Zoom on Wednesday. “That is amazing.”

“I don’t know if that ever happened for USA Basketball,” Beal added.

Tatum and Beal have been repeatedly asked about their relationship over the years, often by journalists wondering if they would ever work together.

On Wednesday, a reporter asked Beal how much recruitment happens when the stars gather to represent their country for international competitions.

Beal wisely pretended not to know.

“Probably a lot,” he said. “I don’t know. It depends on who is a free agent or not.”

Beal’s response was evasive but fair, even though the Olympics are a well-documented opportunity for bonding.

Beal, of course, had no intention of disclosing that information via Zoom. For the record, he will be a free agent in 2023.

“For the most part, we can’t mix that right now,” Beal said. “We are focused on one goal and that is to bring back the gold medal. Admittedly, we all have our respective individual goals and talents once this is done then we can tackle those issues.”

But Tatum and Beal are excited to play together in whatever capacity arises.

“This is certainly exciting for both of us. I’m happy with his growth,” Beal said. “I am excited to see him on the world stage as much as I am and everyone else. We’ve got a really good team, but Jayson and I have a special relationship and I’m looking forward to it, man. It’s getting exciting.”

Tatum agreed.

“[Beal] was the mentor/elder brother I didn’t technically have around, someone who accomplished everything I tried to do,” Tatum said. “I’ve seen first hand how to do it. …

“We just want the very best for each other and just two guys playing at a really high level and always pushing each other. He scores 50 or something, I try to do it and vice versa. That’s just kind of the relationship we have. ”

Here are other takeaways from Tatum’s availability.

FIBA Fouls Motivated Tatum To Play For Team USA

Tatum played on the disappointing Team USA team that finished seventh in the 2019 World Championships until he sprained his ankle in the beginning, which ended his run. Gregg Popovich told reporters the team was deeply disappointed to lose Tatum, whom they saw as a foundational piece.

That disappointing finish hit Tatum hard.

“So much time is invested in training camp, spending all that time together, long flights, going to different countries, so I was hurt emotionally when I hurt my ankle and was unable to play,” he said. “I wanted to be there with those guys and finish what we were going to do there.

“It didn’t happen, so I think that’s one of the reasons why I was so eager to come and play this time. I had a kind of sour taste in my mouth after the last experience.”

Tatum believes that “change is sometimes good”

Celtics reporters spoke to Tatum after the team was forced out of the NBA playoffs on Thursday with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

On Saturday, the team had a new President of Basketball Operations and a vacant head coach position. A few weeks later they had a new head coach and some new assistants. The organization underwent a complete makeover in a short time.

This Wednesday, reporters finally had a chance to ask Tatum about president Brad Stevens and head coach Ime Udoka, as well as the departure of Kemba Walker and the arrival of Al Horford.

“In the beginning it was a lot,” Tatum said. “All the changes, especially with the coaches and front office. But change is sometimes good. I’m excited about our new coach, Ime.”

Tatum added that he endorsed all finalists in the coaching quest.

“I had a bit of a relationship with them all, and I basically told him you can’t go wrong,” Tatum said. “That’s their job, the front office to make those decisions, and it’s my job to go out and play.

“From the conversations I’ve had with [Udoka] ever since he got the job i can tell he is very, very excited. It’s going to be fun and we’re going to try to achieve something big.”

Tatum added that he hates seeing any of his “closest guys” go into Kemba Walker, but wished him the best.

“Glad Al is back,” Tatum added. “He looked better in green anyway.”

Physically Tatum feels good.

After a long stretch of bubble basketball, a full regular season, and a playoff run (which was admittedly short), many Celtics fans found Tatum’s decision to play for Team USA worrisome.

But Tatum said he feels good physically.

“I feel refreshed,” he said. “Had a good time off. All in all, I’m feeling pretty good.”

And finally, yes, you can expect a lot of recruitment.

Tatum and Beal are childhood friends. Tatum noted that he has known Bam Adebayo since high school. The photo at the top of this story shows Tatum and Beal laughing with Damian Lillard.

“Just because of the relationships you build with these guys, we’ll be together for about six weeks, and basically just together,” Tatum said. “So just build those relationships.”

Make it what you want.