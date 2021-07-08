5 takeaways while Jayson Tatum talks to Bradley Beal, more at Team USA

Get the latest sports news in Boston
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal grew up five minutes apart in St. Louis. Their families were friends. Both attended Chaminade High School, both were lottery pickers, and both played on the same team in last year’s NBA All-Star Game.
Now they are both Olympians.
“Playing with my big brother, two boys from the same neighborhood, the same high school, going to the Olympics from St. Louis, that’s like a dream,” Tatum told reporters via Zoom on Wednesday. “That is amazing.”
“I don’t know if that ever happened for USA Basketball,” Beal added.
Tatum and Beal have been repeatedly asked about their relationship over the years, often by journalists wondering if they would ever work together.
On Wednesday, a reporter asked Beal how much recruitment happens when the stars gather to represent their country for international competitions.
Beal wisely pretended not to know.
“Probably a lot,” he said. “I don’t know. It depends on who is a free agent or not.”
Beal’s response was evasive but fair, even though the Olympics are a well-documented opportunity for bonding.
Beal, of course, had no intention of disclosing that information via Zoom. For the record, he will be a free agent in 2023.
“For the most part, we can’t mix that right now,” Beal said. “We are focused on one goal and that is to bring back the gold medal. Admittedly, we all have our respective individual goals and talents once this is done then we can tackle those issues.”
But Tatum and Beal are excited to play together in whatever capacity arises.
“This is certainly exciting for both of us. I’m happy with his growth,” Beal said. “I am excited to see him on the world stage as much as I am and everyone else. We’ve got a really good team, but Jayson and I have a special relationship and I’m looking forward to it, man. It’s getting exciting.”
Tatum agreed.
“[Beal] was the mentor/elder brother I didn’t technically have around, someone who accomplished everything I tried to do,” Tatum said. “I’ve seen first hand how to do it. …
“We just want the very best for each other and just two guys playing at a really high level and always pushing each other. He scores 50 or something, I try to do it and vice versa. That’s just kind of the relationship we have. ”
Here are other takeaways from Tatum’s availability.
Tatum played on the disappointing Team USA team that finished seventh in the 2019 World Championships until he sprained his ankle in the beginning, which ended his run. Gregg Popovich told reporters the team was deeply disappointed to lose Tatum, whom they saw as a foundational piece.
That disappointing finish hit Tatum hard.
“So much time is invested in training camp, spending all that time together, long flights, going to different countries, so I was hurt emotionally when I hurt my ankle and was unable to play,” he said. “I wanted to be there with those guys and finish what we were going to do there.
“It didn’t happen, so I think that’s one of the reasons why I was so eager to come and play this time. I had a kind of sour taste in my mouth after the last experience.”
Celtics reporters spoke to Tatum after the team was forced out of the NBA playoffs on Thursday with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
On Saturday, the team had a new President of Basketball Operations and a vacant head coach position. A few weeks later they had a new head coach and some new assistants. The organization underwent a complete makeover in a short time.
This Wednesday, reporters finally had a chance to ask Tatum about president Brad Stevens and head coach Ime Udoka, as well as the departure of Kemba Walker and the arrival of Al Horford.
“In the beginning it was a lot,” Tatum said. “All the changes, especially with the coaches and front office. But change is sometimes good. I’m excited about our new coach, Ime.”
Tatum added that he endorsed all finalists in the coaching quest.
“I had a bit of a relationship with them all, and I basically told him you can’t go wrong,” Tatum said. “That’s their job, the front office to make those decisions, and it’s my job to go out and play.
“From the conversations I’ve had with [Udoka] ever since he got the job i can tell he is very, very excited. It’s going to be fun and we’re going to try to achieve something big.”
Tatum added that he hates seeing any of his “closest guys” go into Kemba Walker, but wished him the best.
“Glad Al is back,” Tatum added. “He looked better in green anyway.”
After a long stretch of bubble basketball, a full regular season, and a playoff run (which was admittedly short), many Celtics fans found Tatum’s decision to play for Team USA worrisome.
But Tatum said he feels good physically.
“I feel refreshed,” he said. “Had a good time off. All in all, I’m feeling pretty good.”
Tatum and Beal are childhood friends. Tatum noted that he has known Bam Adebayo since high school. The photo at the top of this story shows Tatum and Beal laughing with Damian Lillard.
“Just because of the relationships you build with these guys, we’ll be together for about six weeks, and basically just together,” Tatum said. “So just build those relationships.”
Make it what you want.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.boston.com/sports/boston-celtics/2021/07/07/jayson-tatum-bradley-beal-olympics-recruiting/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]