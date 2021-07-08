CIAC football teams get playoff points for schedule strength





A stronger schedule will give high school football teams a few extra bonus points toward the state playoffs no matter how they stack up against that schedule, the CIAC announced Wednesday. The tournament package unveiled a new strength-of-schedule rule for the 2021 season that gives a team five points for each win and two and a half points for each draw earned by its opponents and the remainder of this is highlighted in capital letters in the original regardless of the outcome of the game played against each opponent. (A similar figure (two points for each win, one for a draw) has long served as a CIAC tiebreaker.) As you can read, the new strength-of-schedule points are an addition to the well-known points system from recent years, which appears to be unchanged. The big points still come from your own victories. Teams earn at least 100 points for each league win, up to 130 points for beating teams from a larger division or up to 70 points for beating non-league teams from a smaller division. They also get 10 bonus points for every victory of a team they beat. THE CIAC FOOTBALL PLAY-OFF CLASSES 2021 All those points are halved in the unlikely event of a tie. CIAC games can no longer end in a tie, but the provision takes into account the possibility of out-of-state games that may not use a tiebreaker. In each of the four CIAC divisions, the top eight teams in points per game will advance to the playoffs. The quarterfinals are set for November 30, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, with semifinals on December 5 and finals at neutral venues on December 11. It will be its first championship games since 2019. With no recommendation from the Department of Health in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIAC has not played a football season in the past school year. THE 2019 CIAC FOOTBALL APPOINTMENT BRACKETS/SCOREBOARD It doesn’t look like the new extra points would have changed any of the 32 playoff teams in 2019, although a few seeds would have been rearranged. [email protected]; @fornabaioctp

