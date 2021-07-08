2021 All-Area Boys Tennis: Johnson, Sizemore just go into business | Sport

ASHLAND Asked about his opinion of Eddie Sizemore as a tennis coach, Ashlands Alden Johnson paused and grinned.

I think hes a really good coach, Johnson said. He tells me what to do and what I’m doing wrong, and he helps me a lot with my game.

That would certainly have been a short list of grievances this season. Johnson lost just one game to the final of the 16th regional singles tournament, which he won en route to a final place in the state round of 16 in his freshman season.

Johnson, The Daily Independents All-Area Player of the Year, qualified seventh division for the 2019 state tournament. After that, he essentially missed his entire eighth-grade season, which was postponed in its infancy and later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t change Johnson’s outlook a lot as he entered his freshman campaign, he said.

It went pretty much the way I thought it would go, Johnson said during the All-Area photo shoot at the Ashland Tennis Center during the short break between the regional and state tournaments, just driving a little bit to State.

Johnson said the 2021 version improved on himself from the seventh grade edition because of the confidence he gained from that experience, as well as through physical development.

I think my serve has gotten a lot better than in seventh grade, he said, because I’ve gotten a lot bigger and stronger.

As for Johnson’s undefeated run until he met eventual St. Xavier’s state champion Eli Stephenson in the Sweet 16?

I don’t even think about it, Johnson said. I just go out and do business.

Sizemore thinks about it and tries to put it into historical perspective.

He’s just on pace to go down as one of our best players ever, if not the best player ever, Sizemore said. He actually comes by. He works so hard on the field; he works just as hard off the field.

Sizemore said he showed to Stephenson in Nicholasville.

I think what we saw, and what (Johnson) saw, was that he has the potential to be there with Eli Stephenson, Sizemore said. He gave Eli as good a game as anyone in the entire tournament, even if it was in the round of 16, and he came out of that game motivated and set to work in good spirits to get back to work next year. to go.

Ashland, who won his 16th regional team title in a span of 20 seasons, placed six players on the team for the fourth straight season, alongside Coach of the Year Sizemore.

That group included Johnson, fellow freshman Ryder Riggs, who was a singles semifinalist in the region, and all four players who were on the field in the region’s doubles championship game.

Juniors EthanSellars, Cameron Brown and SJLycans and senior CodyCamp formed a real doubles group once Sizemore knew where he wanted them.

The thing that was challenging this year is that you didn’t have as many reps and a lot of exercise as you’ve had in years past, just because of the situation, Sizemore said. We thought we had the right combination, and it may have worked out the way we originally had it, but we ended up going with complementary parts.

The Tomcats originally paired Sellars with Lycans, and Brown and Camp together, but Ashland adapted that in what Sizemore called by far the last lineup change under his leadership of the season.

It worked. Sellars and Brown defeated Lycans and Camp in the regional final. Both doubles units won a match at the state tournament.

Sizemore said the recent history of regional dominance helped Ashlands set the tone for the competition after a one-year hiatus.

We definitely feel like we have a culture and we expect to compete for the regional championship every year, Sizemore said. Were Ashland, and we feel like we have that in all of our sports. It’s just an exciting time to be a Tomcat now.

Sizemore definitely called his Coach of the Year nod a group award. He shared the honor with assistant coaches Chris Meinfelter and the father of Dave Johnson Aldens.

Johnson, Sellars and Lycans are among eight returning All-Area rosters. Elected a third time, Lycans came from Lawrence County in 2018 and 19 before moving to Ashland.

Russell junior Michael Eastham is a fourth-time honoree. He was the 16th Region Tournament singles runner-up.

RowanCounty senior JordanJustice and Lawrence County senior Brock Kessinger each made their third All-Area team. Kessinger was the 15thRegionTournament singles runner-up and won a match at the state tournament. Justice consisted of a region doubles semifinalist team with Vikings senior CollenTuerk.

JohnsonCentral junior Hilal Sofyan and Russell senior MasonQuinn are both second-time selections. Sofyan and GoldenEagles senior Nathaniel Narendrakumar won the 15th Region Tournament doubles title, top teammates and fellow All-Area honorees Grant Bingham and Brayden Pickle.

Bingham and Pickle, both juniors, won a state game.

RowanCounty and JohnsonCentral each had five All-Area picks.

Eighth-grader Chris Gray, a 16thRegion Tournament singles semifinalist, and seniors EthanJenkins and Paul Eisenhour, join Justice and Tuerk of the Vikings.

Junior Andrew Brown, a 15th RegionTournament singles semifinalist, rounds out the GoldenEagles delegation.

Russell senior EthanRatcliff and junior Seth Derscha reached the 16th RegionTournament doubles semifinals and Lawrence County junior Will Dillow and freshman Blake Maynard qualified for the 15thRegionTournament doubles final four to get All-Area bids.

Bingham, who has committed to playing soccer at the University of Kentucky as an offensive lineman, is one of four All-Area tennis players to receive that recognition in another sport this school year. Lycans was also All-Area in football and soccer. Sellars got that wink in basketball and Maynard deserved it in football.

Final placement in the regional tournament and selection of coaches determined the All-Area Team. The newspaper’s sports department chose the Player and Coach of the Year.

The Daily Independent All-Area Boys Tennis Team

Grant Bingham (Johnson Central)

Andrew Brown (Johnson Central)

Cameron Brown (Ashland)

Cody Camp (Ashland)

Seth Derscha (Russell)

Will Dillow (Lawrence County)

Michael Eastham (Russell)

Paul Eisenhour (Rowan County)

Chris Gray (Rowan County)

Ethan Jenkins (Rowan County)

Alden Johnson (Ashland)

Jordan Justice (RowanCounty)

Brock Kessinger (Lawrence County)

Nathaniel Narendrakumar (Johnson Central)

S.J. Lycans (Ashland)

Blake Maynard (Lawrence County)

Brayden Pickle (Johnson Central)

Mason Quinn (Russell)

Ethan Ratcliff (Russell)

Ryder Riggs (Ashland)

Ethan Sellars (Ashland)

Hilal Sofyan (Johnson Central)

Collen Tuerk (Rowan County)

PLAYER OF THE EYE

Alden Johnson (Ashland)

COACHOFTHEYEAR

Eddie Sizemore (Ashland)