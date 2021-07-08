Ice Hockey Arenas in Czech Republic Add Sportway AI Cameras





MLB Automates Draft League, Appalachian League Broadcasts with Pixellot Through



Joe Lemire



Major League Baseball has contracted broadcast automation provider Pixellot to record and stream games in two league-affiliated amateur circuits: the new MLB Draft League and the Appalachian League for college players. Pixel lot, which has partnership agreements with the National Federation of Secondary Schools and ESPN for sports coverage in college, uses artificial intelligence to produce broadcasts without human intervention. The Tel Aviv-based company will install multiple cameras at each of its 17 locations in the Draft and Appalachian Leagues. The computer vision algorithms can detect game situations and track the action, zooming, panning and now switching angles as needed. Previously, Pixellot relied on single-camera solutions. “We’re excited to know that our latest technology breakthrough — fully automated multi-angle live production — will serve the future stars of Major League Baseball,” said David Shapiro, Pixellot’s president of North America, in a statement. “Baseball is a complex game to film and as a result it is usually expensive to produce. Pixellot’s new multi-angle solution will use AI to switch between cameras and, for the first time ever, create a TV-like viewing experience without operators.” Fans can watch matches live and on demand on the Draft League and Appalachian League sites. Coaches and Scouts can access more detailed stats and highlights through VidSwap, a video analytics platform that Pixel lot acquired in December 2019. Over the past few years, MLB has: overhauled its minor leagues and helped organize new showcases and competitions for amateur players. Until this year, the Appalachian League was classified as a Rookie Ball circuit, with each franchise affiliated with an MLB club, but now it’s a summer series for college players. The Draft League, which was launched in association with Prep Baseball Report, is a new venture open to eligible prospects by invitation.

