How to watch England and The Hundred cricket matches live?
English cricket fans are used to a busy summer of games and this year is no exception.
After some comfortable wins over Sri Lanka last month, the England men’s team is now targeting ODI and Twenty20 series against Pakistan, for five mouth-watering Tests against India in August and September.
Meanwhile, the England women’s team also faces India in three T20 matches in July, before welcoming New Zealand in September.
There’s also the small matter of the brand new tournament (and all-new format) The Hundred, which promises to shake things up with a set of eight city teams and 100 balls per innings.
If county cricket is more your thing, the ongoing Vitality Blast is now also coming to the end of the season as teams look to qualify for the ever-popular final day in September.
Read on to find out how and where to watch all the action – and even how to attend some games *in person*.
Watch live cricket on Sky Sports
SHOP NOW Sky Sports Packages
Sky Sports has the rights to all this summer’s cricket matches in England, which are broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and often on the Sky Sports Main Event.
It is also the only place where you can watch all 68 matches from the first season of The Hundred live, with Sky Sports Cricket becoming Sky Sports The Hundred for the duration of the tournament (which starts on July 21). Matches will also be broadcast on Sky Sports Mix, while the BBC will also broadcast 18 of the games.
As always, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, David Lloyd and co will be on hand to provide their expert analysis, while Sky’s The Hundred coverage also welcomes Andrew Flintoff, Kass Naidoo, Zainab Abbas and Jacqueline Shepherd as presenters.
Several viewing options are available to new Sky customers. Please note that start-up fees apply.
You can also customize each of the packs by adding extras, including Ultra HD, Sky Kids, Disney+, and more.
Keep in mind that offer prices are subject to change, and new customers are usually offered an introductory subscription that can increase at the end of the 18-month contract. Sky also notes in its terms and conditions that “prices may go up during your subscription.”
Sky has 11 sports channels, covering everything from football, Formula 1, golf, boxing, NBA, rugby league, netball and more.
You can also watch the action through a Sky Sports membership with NOW, where a 24-hour day subscription costs £9.99 and a monthly subscription costs £33.99.
How to watch live cricket in person
The good news is that cricket grounds across the country are welcoming fans for matches, albeit with reduced capacity to comply with current government restrictions due to COVID-19.
The Vitality Blast may be your best chance to see real cricket this summer, with tickets to several matches (so long as the weather cooperates, of course).
Among the teams on display are Leicestershire Foxes – the most successful side in the league so far – Gloucestershire, Surrey CCC and Sussex Sharks, and tickets are also available for a variety of other matches in the respective stadiums, so click on each team to see what’s on and when.
