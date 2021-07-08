Texas Football 2021 Projected Depth Chart, Post-Spring 2.0 . Violation





Spring training has been completed at the Forty Acres and several moves have been made through the transfer portal in recent months. Plus, Texas is still learning the ins and outs of freshman head coach Steve Sarkisian’s attack amid a quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. Neither of them showed enough during Orange-White to consider themselves a favourite. Both will continue to compete until Sarkisian finds it necessary to announce his starting quarterback. As for the rest of the offense, there are clear stars like Bijan Robinson and Jordan Whittington. The running back and wide receiver become the two deadliest weapons in Texas, other than injuries. There are still questions to be answered, especially about the offensive line. Kyle Flood’s group had a rather bad spring game and was dominated by both the first team and second team defenses. The top five players will play regardless of their position. A few updates were made to this particular depth chart projection when Texas lost wide receiver Jake Smith via the transfer portal to USC on July 6. On the other hand, the Longhorns were happy to welcome former Alabama who returned Keilan Robinson about a month ago. Here’s an updated look at the projected offensive depth chart: quarterback

Appetizer A: Hudson card Appetizer B: Casey Thompson run back

Beginner: Bijan Robinson backup:Roschon Johnson backup: Keilan Robinson Wide receiver No. 1

Beginner: Jordan Whittington backup: Xavier Worthy Wide receiver No. 2

Beginner: Troy Omeire backup: Kelvontay Dixon Wide receiver No. 3

Beginner: Joshua Moore backup: Marcus Washington Tight ending

Appetizer A: Jared Wiley Appetizer B: Cade Brewer Grab left Ta

Beginner: Christian Jones backup: Andrej Karic Left guard

Beginner: Junior Angila backup: Logan Parr Centre

Beginner: Jake Majors backup: Rafiti Ghirmaic Right guard

Beginner: Denzel Okafor backup: Isaiah Hookfin Correct Tackle

Beginner: Derek Kerstetter backup: Andrej Karic

