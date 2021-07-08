Sports
Tennis center ignores the locals | bevolking letters
As an avid tennis fan and player, I was all for the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. I actively campaigned for the SPLOST and was delighted when it passed with 80 odd votes.
What a great idea for economic development for Rome. The center brings a lot of tournaments to Rome, which is great. The problem seems to lie with the management of the center. Berry College’s RTC is now managed by Lisa Smith of the tourist office. She has no experience running a tennis center and no knowledge of tennis in general.
With better management and staffing decisions, the tennis center could not only be a vehicle for economic development, but also a self-sufficient money maker.
Rome’s tennis community always knew the center was not built for us, but we loved playing our league games there. In 2018, the center hired an education professional named Becky Opoien. She moved to Rome from Arizona without knowing anyone here. Since then, she created many new programs and had a huge following of both juniors and adults. In my 20 years of playing tennis in Rome, I have never seen a pro who brought together so many players of all levels and created fun and exciting new programs for local players. She was really great for Rome players and I have certainly brought in more income from the locals than any other tennis pro the center has ever had.
On June 4, Becky was preparing for her Friday night LiveBall practice when she was called to a meeting and forced to resign or be fired. This was a terrible blow to Becky. The move is also a terrible blow to the tennis community in Rome.
Local players again have very limited options and feel we have absolutely no say in what happens downtown. I think the current management is not attractive to have the center full of locals during the time between tournaments.
As a lifelong resident of Rome and taxpayer, I am very concerned about the current management of the Rome Tennis Center. As taxpayers, we must demand transparency about the tennis center’s finances and demand that our tax dollars are used in the best possible way. Please join me and many in the tennis community in demanding that our commissioners and local officials investigate the activities of the Rome Tennis Center.
