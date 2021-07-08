TV tonight: happy hockey sticks as Rob and Romesh go on target | Television & radio





Rob & Romesh vs Team GB

9 p.m., Sky One Comedic guinea pigs Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan keep trying to learn new skills, coached by professionals, after attempting to become respected conceptual artists, avid golfers and raucous drag queens. In the first of their new series of episodes, they will tackle Olympic sports with the help of Team GB. Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods send them in canoe slalom first, then Maddie Hinch coaches them in goalkeeping hockey, before signing up for a weightlifting session. Ammar Kalia Terror: the island. Norway, 2011 PBS, 8.40 pm The latest in this series examines the recent history of the most infamous terrorist attacks and their legacies, a repeat of Anders Breivik’s horrific 2011 car bomb attack in Oslo and mass shootings at a summer camp on the island of Utya. We witness how his actions have affected several people since then, from his lawyer to the mother of a victim and a young survivor. IF Dragon’s Nest

9pm, BBC One Tonight’s series finale offers plenty of sustainable investment suggestions. A digital entrepreneur promotes an online hypno-birthing platform, a duo from the Northeast presents a recycled building system, and there’s even eco-friendly chewing gum. Fortunately, it is not pre-chewed. Ellen E Jones Diana’s Decades

9pm, ITV Danae Brook, who lived in the same block of flats as Lady Diana Spencer in the late 1970s… Dianas Decades. Photo: Getty Images A three-part documentary chronology to appease Diana fans’ bottomless appetites, it begins with a focus on the 1970s, a pivotal decade in which her courtship with Prince Charles took place. We hear from unexpected sources, such as the Diana family TV repairman, about her impact. IF Escape to the Castle: Make Do and Mend

9 p.m., channel 4 After all the time they’ve spent redecorating their beautiful French block, Dick and Angel Strawbridge have a ton of DIY knowledge to share. Tonight’s UK projects whose promoters are seeking advice from the handy couple include a boozy cellar makeover, a discerning bridal bouquet and a trip to the Shetland Islands to pick out a croft home. Graeme Virtue The South Bank Show 2021

9 p.m., Sky Arts Melvyn Bragg’s cultural research continues his series of special programs that profile the young artists nominated for the Times Breakthrough Award 2021. Tonight Bragg interviews 16-year-old actor Noah Jupe about his roles in recent hits such as The Undoing, The Night Manager and A Quiet place. IF Movie choice Hardship and fellowship… Man of Aran. Man of Aran (Robert Flaherty, 1934), 1:00, Talking Pictures TV

An early example of the creation at the heart of even the most realistic documentary, Robert Flaherty’s 1934 film is a tale of hardship and community on Ireland’s west coast. More of a recreation of a lost way of life, many of the practices shown were extinct than a fly-on-the-wall story, but fascinating nonetheless. Simon Wardell live sports Golf: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open 8 a.m., Sky Sports Main Event. Opening days coverage. Cricket: England v Pakistan 12:30 p.m. Sky Sports Main Event.

First in the three-match ODI series. Baseball: Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers 5pm, BT Sport 1. National League match at Marlins Park.

