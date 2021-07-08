Sports
Table tennis legend Vladimir Samsonov retires
Photo courtesy of bttf.by
MINSK, July 8 (BelTA) – The legend of Belarusian and world table tennis Vladimir Samsonov announced his retirement from sport, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian Table Tennis Federation.
The 45-year-old is currently 29th in the world rankings. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw from his seventh Tokyo Olympics due to an injury.
Vladimir Samsonov entered the Dinamo gym where his father Viktor Vladimirovich took him in 1983. Successes were not long in coming. At the age of 11, he fulfilled the USSR master of sports requirements, and at the age of 16 he won a bronze medal of the USSR men’s championship.
He took his first medal at the European Men’s Doubles Championships with German Christian Dreher in 1994. In 1993, when he was only 17, he surprised many professionals by making the 1/8 singles at the World Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden. Just two years later in Tianjin, China, Vladimir Samsonov teamed up with Croat Zoran Primorac to claim a silver medal at the world championships. From then on, his career was on an upward trajectory. Six-time European champion, three-time World Cup winner, ten-time European Champions League champion with club teams… He won the ITTF Pro Tour and World Tour 29 times, topped the world rankings for two years in a row (1998-2000), the top 10.
With all his great achievements and huge popularity, Vladimir Samsonov has always been a humble man and a “gentleman in sports”, for which he was awarded the Fair Play Prize of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2005.
Unfortunately, the Belarusian did not get an Olympic medal. Many remember his courageous performance at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he decided to continue and win the quarterfinal match against German Dimitrij Ovtcharov with a broken rib. He failed to win the semifinals and third place. The country recognized this achievement and honored Vladimir with the Order of Honor.
In 2020, Vladimir Samsonov was elected one of the vice presidents of the European Table Tennis Union. He previously served as head of the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation for seven years.
Sources
2/ https://eng.belta.by/sport/view/table-tennis-legend-vladimir-samsonov-retires-141521-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]