Table tennis legend Vladimir Samsonov retires

MINSK, July 8 (BelTA) – The legend of Belarusian and world table tennis Vladimir Samsonov announced his retirement from sport, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian Table Tennis Federation.

The 45-year-old is currently 29th in the world rankings. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw from his seventh Tokyo Olympics due to an injury.

Vladimir Samsonov entered the Dinamo gym where his father Viktor Vladimirovich took him in 1983. Successes were not long in coming. At the age of 11, he fulfilled the USSR master of sports requirements, and at the age of 16 he won a bronze medal of the USSR men’s championship.

He took his first medal at the European Men’s Doubles Championships with German Christian Dreher in 1994. In 1993, when he was only 17, he surprised many professionals by making the 1/8 singles at the World Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden. Just two years later in Tianjin, China, Vladimir Samsonov teamed up with Croat Zoran Primorac to claim a silver medal at the world championships. From then on, his career was on an upward trajectory. Six-time European champion, three-time World Cup winner, ten-time European Champions League champion with club teams… He won the ITTF Pro Tour and World Tour 29 times, topped the world rankings for two years in a row (1998-2000), the top 10.

With all his great achievements and huge popularity, Vladimir Samsonov has always been a humble man and a “gentleman in sports”, for which he was awarded the Fair Play Prize of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2005.

Unfortunately, the Belarusian did not get an Olympic medal. Many remember his courageous performance at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he decided to continue and win the quarterfinal match against German Dimitrij Ovtcharov with a broken rib. He failed to win the semifinals and third place. The country recognized this achievement and honored Vladimir with the Order of Honor.

In 2020, Vladimir Samsonov was elected one of the vice presidents of the European Table Tennis Union. He previously served as head of the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation for seven years.