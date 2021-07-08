Gene Smith: Ohio State Doesn’t Require Masks At Football Games





While Ohio State plans to be 100 percent capacity and allow tailgating outside Ohio Stadium, there will be a handful of changes for fans when they enter the nearly 100-year-old building this fall. Mobile ticketing and cashless concessions will be one of the most important security measures taken by the university in the future. “You scan your ticket app from your phone to those devices and you just walk in so we don’t have those red jackets and ushers there,” athletic director Gene Smith told 10TV. “They will only be there to help.” On the other hand, masks or other face coverings will no longer be required – only recommended – for those attending the matches. “We hope if someone isn’t vaccinated they will wear a mask out of respect for others, but that’s not something we’re not going to check,” Smith said, pointing out that capacity and other restrictions could change as the delta of the coronavirus variant becomes a local health problem. Ohio State will begin the 2021 football season in Minnesota on September 2 before returning to Columbus for the home opener against Oregon on September 11. It will be the first full stadium game since a win over Penn State in November. 23, 2019. —– You may also like: 2023 Alabama CB AJ Harris includes Ohio state among top schools Ohio State Appears at Last Danger! Gene Smith, Ohio State plans to have a full tailgating stadium this fall Four Ohio State Players Named to Sporting News’ All-American Teams Steele Chambers and Palaie Gaoteote appear in the photo with Ohio State linebackers 2022 Georgia WR Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State —– Make sure you stay locked in BuckeyesNow all the time! Join the BuckeyesNow Community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube Channel

Follow Andre on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/ohiostate/football/ohio-state-football-gene-smith-says-buckeyes-wont-require-only-recommend-masks-ohio-stadium The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos