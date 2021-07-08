Watch the 2021 All-Metro High School Tennis Teams for the Baton Rouge Area | high school sports





Boys Excellent player Charlie Fremaux, Catholic High Fremaux helped the Bears to their fourth consecutive Division I team title by finishing second in singles in the LHSAA’s top division. Along the way, the junior brought together an 11-4 record with a regional title and the crucial second place in Division I. singles Michael Dudley, Dunham, Jr. Achieved a perfect 10-0 record while winning regional and Division IV titles to send the Tigers to a Division IV team crown. Jacob Jones, Episcopal, Sun. Composed a 13-2 record for the Knights with a regional title and a semi-final spot at the Division III tournament. Duke Stein, University, Fr. Was the regional runner-up, advanced to the quarterfinals at the LHSAAs Division III tournament and held a 10-4 record. doubles Carson Chassaignac, Sr./Ashton Ellis, Jr., Catholic Counted a dominant 14-0 record with regional and state titles in Division I to help the Bears win another team title. Brady St. Martin, Sr./Joseph Duncan, Jr., Catholic Part of a crucial 1-2 punch for the Bears with a regional runner-up finish, a Division I semi-final berth and an 11-2 record. Dylan Rousselle, Jr./Eli Shortess, Sr., University Finished with an overall record of 10-2, a regional title and a place in the LHSAA Division III tournament semifinals. Andrew Moore, Sr./Charlie Mackey, Sr., University Placed second in the regional tournament, had a 10-2 record and advanced to the quarterfinals of the LHSAAs Division III tournament. Evan Gleason, Jr./Lethan Nguyen, Sr., Dunham Taken regional and Division IV LHSAA tournament titles with an unblemished record of 12-0 for the champion Tigers. Jordi Melara, Sr./Daniel Petty, Sr., Dunham The Tigers’ other power couple held a lofty 15-3 record with semi-final spots at the Division IV regional and state tournament. girls Excellent player Madison Morris, Parkview Baptist Morris orchestrated an impressive closing act for her high school career. The senior was undefeated until the state tournament and had a 15-1 record. She won a regional championship and was the runner-up at the LHSAAs Division III tournament. singles Zoe Stein, University, Fr. Played a key role for UHS with a 10-2 record culminating in a regional runner-up and a place in the Division III quarterfinals. Mary Dabadie, St. Josephs Academy, Sr. Set an 11-2 record with a regional title and a berth in the Division I semifinals for the champion Redstickers. Lilly Cambias, St. Josephs Academy, Jr. Had a 10-2 record, a regional runner-up and advanced to the Division I quarter-finals as SJA claimed a team title. doubles Maura Blanchfield, Sr./Mary Ellen Longmire, Fr., University Won a regional title and placed second in the LHSAAs Division III tournament while setting a 10-1 record. Macy Bush, Sr./Victoria Pereira, So., University Set an 11-2 record, advanced to the Regional Semifinals and LHSAAs Division III Quarterfinals for the Cubs. Anne Scott Guglielmo, Jr./Sophia Manuel, So., St. Joseph’s Rolled through the season with a flawless 14-0 record, winning regional and LHSAA Division I titles for the Redstickers. Emerson Stafford, Sr./Caroline Pousson, So., St. Joseph’s Finished as the regional runners-up and made it to the Division I quarter-finals with a 10 -2 record for SJA. Renee Meyers, Sr./Hayden Hoffman, Jr., St. Joseph’s Also a 10-2 record compiled with berths in the regional semifinals and Division I quarterfinals for the Redstickers. Halle Medina, Sr./Leah Medina, Sr., Woodlawn Won both Regional and Division II LHSAA titles for the Panthers as they put together a dominant 19-3 record. Teams selected by local/area coaches

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/high_schools/article_fec7eb14-df4e-11eb-be6a-7356a31ae0ef.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos