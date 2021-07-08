



CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 8, 2021– Last night, the Tampa Bay Lightning dominated the championship final, keeping it all on the ice and taking home their second consecutive championship. To celebrate, Coors Light, an official beer of the Tampa Bay Lightning, is making the very first beer made with the real ice on which the hockey finals were played, called Champions Ice. Dedicated fans may not be able to celebrate on the ice with their favorite players, but thanks to Coors Light, they can now celebrate by drinking the ice their team has won on. This press release contains multimedia. View the full edition here: Coors Light announces limited edition beer made with real ice on which the hockey championship was played (Image: Business Wire) During the final, Coors Light quietly scraped and collected the actual ice from the rink and transported it all the way to the brewery in Golden, Colorado, to create the game-winning Champions Ice brew. Coors Light filters the ice during the brewing process, providing a refreshing, fully purified drinking experience for those lucky enough to get their hands on the special brew. The championship ice from the arena is purified using reverse osmosis membrane ultrafiltration technology, a purification process that meets high Coors Light standards. The ice is blended into the Coors Light brew to create the most refreshing and only beer ever brewed with championship ice. As an official beer partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, they were proud to celebrate the team’s second consecutive championship win by literally giving Bolts fans a taste of the action, said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. Were no strangers to the magic of the ice, both in the arena and out. And now we’ve taken that ice and brewed it into a refreshing beer. Beginning the week of July 12, Tampa Bay fans will be able to drink the limited-edition Coors Light Champions Ice at participating Tampa Bay bars, where there will be a limited supply of 32oz. collectible crows also available. Learn more at ChampionsIce.com. For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing drinks that bring people together for all moments of life. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugels Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever created . While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that extends beyond the beer trail. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive impression on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 Sustainability Goals. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit , or on Twitter at . Check out the source version at businesswire.com: CONTACT: ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS Brooke Scher Mogan [email protected] 212-230-1800 MOLSON FEVER Rachel Dickens [email protected] KEY WORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA ILLINOIS INDUSTRY KEY WORD: SPORTS GENERAL SPORTS WINE & SPIRITS SUPERMARKET HOCKEY WOMEN FOOD/DRINK MEN RETAIL CONSUMER RESTAURANT/BAR SOURCE: Molson Coors Beverage Company Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/08/2021 06:02 AM/DISC: 07/08/2021 06:02 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005296/en

