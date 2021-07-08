Arizona Diamondbacks beat Colorado Rockies again





It had been so long since the Diamondbacks won consecutive games that the Suns hadn’t even begun a weeks-long march through the NBA playoffs. It had been even longer since they last won a series. After ticking both boxes with Wednesday night’s 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo admitted in so many words that he was no different from everyone else when it came to remembering the last time either of these things happened. to remind. We won a series, Lovullo said. We haven’t won a series in – I don’t know for how long. We have won two games in a row and I don’t know how long it has been. It’s a good feeling. It was a joint effort. I’m happy for these guys. Righthander Humberto Castellanos threw four scoreless innings in his first career start. Eduardo Escobar scored a three run homerun late that turned out to be crucial. Righthander Joakim Soria made his second save with a perfect ninth inning. By beating the Rockies in consecutive games, the Diamondbacks have won twice in a row since beating the Miami Marlins back-to-back on May 10-11, a 52-game period. The wins secured them their first series win since beating the same Rockies two weeks earlier when they took three of the four of them here at Chase Field from April 29 to May 2. When you win, everything is different, Escobar said. I know it’s been a long time since we’ve won a series, but this is a great team. I know it’s very hard, a lot of people talk about the bad year they had, but it’s great that this team can show people that we can do it again. Castellanos became the 14th pitcher to start a game for the Diamondbacks. That number had been high in the franchise for a season — and is now the highest for any team prior to the All-Star break since 1998. (That stat, surveyed by Sportradar, didn’t include openers and instead counted only starters who worked. at least three innings.) He had four hits in his four innings — and probably would have thrown deeper into the game if his number of pitches had been higher in recent weeks. Instead, he left after 60 pitches. The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the second off of Rockies righthander Antonio Senzatela, then added three more in the seventh on Escobar’s long homerun, his 19th of the year, to lift the lead to 6-1. Those insurances turned out to be important. The Rockies scored three runs in the eighth and took advantage of a pair of Diamondbacks errors, but Soria calmed any fears of a comeback by working a perfect ninth inning.

