COR Tennis Program is at the heart of Reading High’s success
July 8 Zach Schrader recalls looking out of a car window as he drove past Hampden Park.
He saw full courts of children learning to play tennis. That’s all he said he had to see to get hooked.
“We just drove by, I saw it and I said I wanted to do it,” said Schrader. “It just looked nice. I’ve been doing it ever since.”
And he’s already doing pretty well. In the spring, as a freshman, Schrader became the first Reading High player to win a Berks County Flight 1 singles championship in 70 years.
He is just one of the success stories of the City of Reading Tennis Program which began in 1998 and has been administered by the Reading Recreation Commission since 2012.
“It actually taught me everything I know,” Schrader said. “This is the only place I’ve been for coaching.”
The program teaches players from 5 to adults how to play and enjoy tennis.
“When we first started, the focus was on the kids,” said Matt Lubas, COR Tennis Director. “We found that it really started to evolve as the kids and their parents started playing.”
Hampden Park’s courts are filled with kids and adults for COR Tennis instruction mornings and evenings four days a week. When the program is inactive, players are often on the course refining their skills or just having fun.
“This is one of the best venues to play,” said Lubas. “You have seven courts here, they’re lit, they’re on top of the city. It’s a beautiful location.”
The results also looked pretty good.
Like Schrader, the Reading High girls’ tennis team has turned the lessons they learned at COR Tennis into success.
Because Reading High was unable to play in the Berks Girls Tennis League last fall due to concerns over COVID, he joined the United X League in the spring.
The team went undefeated with sophomore Ashley Retana winning the singles championship and sophomore Valeria Sanchez teaming up with freshman Hallie Guerrero to win the doubles.
Freshman Hailey Guerrero (Hallie’s twin brother) was the No. 2 singles player for the Red Knights. All four girls are part of COR Tennis.
“We grew up here and we all trained together,” said Retana, an All-Berks pick as a freshman. “With COR we have become the players we are today.”
It has made Lubas and everyone involved in COR Tennis proud of everything they have achieved.
“I think just seeing that success has been satisfying for anyone who has ever played a part in the program, not only in the present but also in the past,” Lubas said. “I think there was a sense of pride.”
But it’s not just the champions. The level of participation in more than two decades also gives everyone in the program reason to be proud.
Although numbers had fallen over the past school year due to COVID, Lubas said 150 to 200 elementary students participate in COR Tennis each year.
Due to the nature of tennis, the sport was one of the first to return during the pandemic.
“Although this year has been difficult, I think we have a bright future ahead,” said Lubas. “It’s kind of a haven for them. They can get out, they can be free and they can play. It kind of took them away from everything that was going on during that shutdown.”
In the summer, youth players come to Hampden Park for instruction from 8.30am – 12.30pm. Adults and some younger players often come back at night to enjoy the game.
Lubas has credited sponsors Fromuth Tennis, the US Tennis Association Middle States, the USTA Foundation and the Berks County Community Foundation for helping make the program affordable for urban families.
“This is not a sport you would normally see in an urban environment,” Lubas said. “I think that’s what made it so beautiful. It’s been a huge success.”
