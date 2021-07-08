Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China Thatsmags.com

In the early morning of July 9, 1971, Henry Kissinger quietly boarded a Boeing 707 at an airbase in Pakistan.

He would become the first US official to visit the People’s Republic of China since its founding in 1941.

The mission was code-named Operation Marco Polo, after the 13th-century Venetian explorer who spent 17 years in China.

according to Global times, the atmosphere remained tense until Kissinger met Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai that afternoon. Unbeknownst to Kissinger, then-President Richard Nixon had just delivered the Five-Power World speech in which he claimed that China would become a superpower.

Zhou provided Kissinger and his team with printouts of Nixon’s speech so they could get up to speed, stating that China did not have these ambitions to match America on the global stage.

The meeting lasted from 4 p.m. until nearly midnight, and the next day Kissinger toured the Palace Museum. A date was set for Nixon to visit China and Kissinger departed Beijing on July 11.

Nixon recognized that endearing with China was important not only because of its size, but also in countering Soviet Russia’s influence, according to the US-China Institute at the University of South Carolina.

Prior to Operation Marco Polo, Nixon had written in an article for: Foreign Affairs magazine in 1967. An extract from the New York Times archives is reading as follows:

In the long run, we simply cannot afford to leave China forever out of the family of nations, there to nurture its fantasies, harbor its hatred and threaten its neighbors. There is no place on this tiny planet for a billion of its potentially most capable humans to live in furious isolation.



Chairman Mao meets with President Nixon in 1972. Image via Wikimedia

Initially, Mao had extended Nixon’s invitation to come on October 10, 1970, as indicated in china daily. In April 1971, Mao invited the U.S. table tennis team to make a stopover in China on their way home from Japan, a move that would come to be known as table tennis diplomacy.

Kissinger’s meeting with Zhou confirmed the two nations’ intentions to start a new chapter, and Nixon’s historic visit to China came in February 1972. Kissinger also accompanied President Gerald Ford, along with his wife and daughter, to meet Mao in 1975.



Chairman Mao greets Henry Kissinger during the 1975 visit of President Ford and his daughter Susan Ford. Image via Wikimedia

Fast forward more than forty years, CGTN’s Wang Guan sat down with Kissinger ahead of US President Barrack Obama’s 2014 visit to Beijing. Kissinger expressed a genuine optimism that the meeting between Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping would be positive.

Echoing Zhou’s reassuring words regarding China’s foreign ambitions, he told CGTN that Chinese exceptionalism is cultural rather than missionary. Where American exceptionalism is missionary, China does not want to impose its beliefs on the world.



Vice Chairman Deng Xiaoping walks President Ford across the tarmac after landing on December 1, 1975. Image via Wikimedia

Henry Kissinger is now 98 years old and has traveled to Asia more than 50 times in his diplomatic career and thereafter as a political scientist, speaker and author.

In 1973 Kissinger and Le Duc Tho were from Vietnam jointly awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for successfully negotiating a ceasefire in the Vietnam War. However, Le refused to accept the award.

[Cover image via Wikimedia]