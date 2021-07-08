2021 Wimbledon odds, props, predictions for women’s semifinals: tennis expert reveals Barty vs. Kerber Choices





Players who have had few problems thus far will meet on Thursday in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2021, when Ashleigh Barty takes 1st place against 28th-ranked Angelique Kerber in London. Barty’s toughest game of the tournament was in the first round when she needed three sets to beat Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-7(1), 6-1. Since then, Barty has won in straight sets, including a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the quarter-finals. Kerber has had similar success despite some issues in the second and third rounds, where she needed three sets to take the win. William Hill Sportsbook lists Barty as the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) on the money line, while Kerber is a +175 underdog in the last Barty vs. Kerber odds. Other notable odds for Wimbledon in 2021 for this matchup include having the game total set at 21.5 and Barty listed at -3.5 for game handicap betting. Before making a choice between Barty and Kerber, you should: see the Wimbledon 2021 predictions from SportsLine’s tennis expert Gavin Mair. A renowned women’s tennis handicap, he made huge gains at the 2020 French Open. Mair chose Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts. He also named unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) who won the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) who won the 2018 US Open, and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) who won the 2019 US Open. Now Mair has knocked down the last chances for the 2021 Wimbledon semi-finals and his coveted best bets on Kerber vs. Barty released. He shares all his picks and Wimbledon predictions on SportsLine. Ashleigh Barty vs. Angelique Kerber preview Mair is impressed with how focused each player has been. Barty has been able to hone her skills in recent years and she is seeing positive results. Since the start of 2019, Barty has played in seven Grand Slam events, reaching the fourth round or later in all but one of those tournaments. The only exception this year was the French Open, where she was eliminated in the second round. In her two previous Grand Slam events – the 2020 and 2021 Australian Open, she reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively. Barty has developed a powerful forehand that creates sharp angles on cross-court shots. She has also grown to enjoy playing on grass surfaces. Since her return to the game in 2016, she has been 43-10 on grass, including 5-0 this year. Kerber advanced on Tuesday with an impressive 6-2, 6-3 win over Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova. That was right after her fourth round victory over American Coco Gauff, 6-4, 6-4. In her second round win over Sara Sorribes Tormo, she relied on her experience to take down the Spaniard 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. She followed that up with a 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Kerber has had great success in Grand Slam events and has scored 113-50 in Grand Slam matches since 2007. Kerber has been a mainstay in the rankings for much of her career, reaching number 1 in September 2016. She is 649-346 in singles with 13 titles, including three Grand Slams. Her last Grand Slam win was in 2018. How Kerber vs. Barty to make choices Mair has revealed his full-blown slump and made some best bets, including one leading to a plus money payout. Make sure you check out Mair’s expert analysis before making your 2021 Wimbledon picks for the women’s semi-finals. What gamble do you need to be all set for Barty vs. Kerber? And which choice can lead to a large return? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair’s best bets for the 2021 Wimbledon semi-finals, all from the tennis expert who has won three women’s grand slam titles since 2017., and invent.

