Sri Lanka Cricket Earns INR 89.7 Crore from India Series





The India Sri Lanka series kicks off on July 13 and will see three ODIs and as many T20Is on the island. The Indian team led by Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan is already in Lanka preparing for the all-important white-ball series. It’s going to be a big affair and the revenue associated with it will be big as well, as has been reported recently. It has been reported that Sri Lanka Cricket will earn about INR 89.7 Crore from India series. SLC chairman Shammi Silva revealed that there would only be three competitions initially, but they ended up asking the BCCI to host six. SLC will be able to get a lot of extra income from this high-profile series and wants to build a strong economy from this amount. We had initially agreed to organize three matches. But after some negotiations with the Indian Cricket Board, we have managed to increase the number of matches to six, which will allow us to increase the additional $6 million in revenue. SLC will be able to provide the country with a great income with the vision of Sports Minister Namal Rajapaks to build a strong economy through sports. We have not reduced the monthly salaries of our cricketers in COVID-19: Sri Lanka Cricket President The president also added that due to COVID-19, many tournaments were canceled in between and the cricket schedule remained disrupted. However, even in those bottleneck situations, SLC did not cut or deduct any salary from the players. Even the fees remain the same and they aim to keep the same for the next few days with plenty of regular cricket in the year 2021. We have missed several tours as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have not reduced our cricket players’ monthly salaries and allowances. None of their facilities were also deducted. In light of this situation, the cricketers should give their best showing to the country.

