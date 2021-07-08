Sports
Montclair High football faces tough fall schedule
BY ANDREW GARDA
[email protected]
School has just ended and summer has just begun, but for the Montclair High School football team, the season never really ends.
And with the 2021 schedule released, the Mounties know what to prepare for as they prepare for the move to the SFC Freedom Red division.
After taking a 4-4 (1-2 SFC-Liberty White) record, the Mounties took just a short break before reaching the weight rooms. The team trained all winter and spring before attacking in 7-on-7 tournaments. The team will be back on the field after July 4 to prepare for the fall.
It’s going to be a tough hill for the Mounties to climb once it all kicks off, starting with a road game on Saturday, September 4 against East Orange (5-2, 3-1 SFC-Liberty White), who defeated them at Woodman Field last year. , 13-0.
The Jaguars have quarterback Raeden Oliver back below center and Damon Phillips will likely lead the backfield, though EO uses multiple backs to attack a defensive front.
The team then remains on the road to take on Ridgewood for the first time since the Maroons defeated MHS at Woodman in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 Championship Game 27-7 in 2018. The game is scheduled for Friday, 10 September. .
Ridgewood tore up the SFC-Liberty Red division last season, compiling a 5-0 record while going 9-3 overall. The Mounties will likely see senior Liam Tarleton in the center instead of graduate Will Mollihan. Will Cardew, who won 1,339 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, has graduated, but Ridgewood has several backs who can throw in, and Tom Bourque, who led the team in receiving, will return.
Montclair finally returns to Woodman Field for the home opener on Saturday, September 18, against Newark East Side. The Red Raiders are going to have a very difficult 2020 season, with just one win in six games, their only win against Kearny in the final game of the season. Many of their top players have graduated, so the Red Raiders are a bit of an unknown quantity.
MHS will stay home on September 25 as they welcome Bloomfield to The Wood for a blue-out game, where fans are encouraged to wear their Mountie blue. The Bengals suffered a 2020 comparable to East Sides, a 1-6 (0-3 SFC-Liberty White) record, including an opening week of 57-14 at the hands of the Mounties.
Week five may present Montclair’s biggest challenge as they head to Montvale’s Robert J. Dinallo Stadium to take on St. Josephs. Head coach John Fiore always plans a private school, normally Seton Hall Prep, but this fall, the Green Knights will take on the Mounties. St. Josephs set a 6-2 (2-2 SFC-United Red) record last year, with the only two defeats against perennial powerhouses Bergen Catholic and St. Peters Prep.
Montclair is back home on Saturday, October 9 for another division game, this time against Columbia, which set a 4-3 (2-2 SFC-Freedom White) record last season. The Cougars lost a lot of starters at graduation, and the Mounties will face off against a team with some new pieces in new places.
Things get tough again next week, as the Mounties travel to West Orange for a Friday Night Lights match on October 15. The Mountaineers have been a thorn in the side of Montclairs in recent years, with the Mounties losing three of the last four. meetings.
October 22 brings the Mounties to Livingston, and if West Orange is Montclair’s Achilles heel, MHS has definitely been the Lancers for the last three years. The two schools did not meet last season as Livingston had massive COVID issues in his athletic department, forcing cancellations in many sports. The Lancers limped to a 1-4 (1-2 SFC-Liberty White) record. The last time Livingston defeated Montclair was in 2010, in a 44-43 match.
Montclair’s final game of the regular season will be home for Senior Day on Saturday, October 30, against Orange High School. The Tornados went 5-3 (2-3 SFC-Freedom White) last season, finishing fourth in their division.
After that, if the Mounties play to their potential, they should be able to secure a spot in the first round of the NJSIAA, and if they do, they’ll have every chance to run to the Section and Regional Finals.
Sources
2/ https://www.montclairlocal.news/2021/07/08/montclair-high-football-face-tough-fall-schedule/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]