Montclair High football faces tough fall schedule

BY ANDREW GARDA

[email protected]

School has just ended and summer has just begun, but for the Montclair High School football team, the season never really ends.

And with the 2021 schedule released, the Mounties know what to prepare for as they prepare for the move to the SFC Freedom Red division.

After taking a 4-4 (1-2 SFC-Liberty White) record, the Mounties took just a short break before reaching the weight rooms. The team trained all winter and spring before attacking in 7-on-7 tournaments. The team will be back on the field after July 4 to prepare for the fall.

It’s going to be a tough hill for the Mounties to climb once it all kicks off, starting with a road game on Saturday, September 4 against East Orange (5-2, 3-1 SFC-Liberty White), who defeated them at Woodman Field last year. , 13-0.

The Jaguars have quarterback Raeden Oliver back below center and Damon Phillips will likely lead the backfield, though EO uses multiple backs to attack a defensive front.

The team then remains on the road to take on Ridgewood for the first time since the Maroons defeated MHS at Woodman in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 Championship Game 27-7 in 2018. The game is scheduled for Friday, 10 September. .

Ridgewood tore up the SFC-Liberty Red division last season, compiling a 5-0 record while going 9-3 overall. The Mounties will likely see senior Liam Tarleton in the center instead of graduate Will Mollihan. Will Cardew, who won 1,339 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, has graduated, but Ridgewood has several backs who can throw in, and Tom Bourque, who led the team in receiving, will return.

Montclair finally returns to Woodman Field for the home opener on Saturday, September 18, against Newark East Side. The Red Raiders are going to have a very difficult 2020 season, with just one win in six games, their only win against Kearny in the final game of the season. Many of their top players have graduated, so the Red Raiders are a bit of an unknown quantity.

MHS will stay home on September 25 as they welcome Bloomfield to The Wood for a blue-out game, where fans are encouraged to wear their Mountie blue. The Bengals suffered a 2020 comparable to East Sides, a 1-6 (0-3 SFC-Liberty White) record, including an opening week of 57-14 at the hands of the Mounties.

Week five may present Montclair’s biggest challenge as they head to Montvale’s Robert J. Dinallo Stadium to take on St. Josephs. Head coach John Fiore always plans a private school, normally Seton Hall Prep, but this fall, the Green Knights will take on the Mounties. St. Josephs set a 6-2 (2-2 SFC-United Red) record last year, with the only two defeats against perennial powerhouses Bergen Catholic and St. Peters Prep.

Montclair is back home on Saturday, October 9 for another division game, this time against Columbia, which set a 4-3 (2-2 SFC-Freedom White) record last season. The Cougars lost a lot of starters at graduation, and the Mounties will face off against a team with some new pieces in new places.

Things get tough again next week, as the Mounties travel to West Orange for a Friday Night Lights match on October 15. The Mountaineers have been a thorn in the side of Montclairs in recent years, with the Mounties losing three of the last four. meetings.

October 22 brings the Mounties to Livingston, and if West Orange is Montclair’s Achilles heel, MHS has definitely been the Lancers for the last three years. The two schools did not meet last season as Livingston had massive COVID issues in his athletic department, forcing cancellations in many sports. The Lancers limped to a 1-4 (1-2 SFC-Liberty White) record. The last time Livingston defeated Montclair was in 2010, in a 44-43 match.

Montclair’s final game of the regular season will be home for Senior Day on Saturday, October 30, against Orange High School. The Tornados went 5-3 (2-3 SFC-Freedom White) last season, finishing fourth in their division.

After that, if the Mounties play to their potential, they should be able to secure a spot in the first round of the NJSIAA, and if they do, they’ll have every chance to run to the Section and Regional Finals.