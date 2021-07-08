Taiwan-Japan table tennis team announce separation





Taipei, July 8 (CNA) Japanese table tennis player Ai Fukuhara and her Taiwanese husband, table tennis player Chiang Hung-chieh, formally announced their divorce on Thursday, ending their four-year marriage. In a statement from their management company, HIM International Music, the couple said they had finalized divorce proceedings and agreed to joint custody of their two children. “We ask the public to respect the privacy of our two young children,” the statement said, while also warning of legal consequences for anyone who fabricates or spreads false rumors about their split. The high-profile couple, both 32, started dating after meeting at table tennis matches and got married in 2016 in Tokyo. They have a 3 year old daughter and a 2 year old son. News that their marriage was on the rocks first broke in March, when Japanese media reported that Fukuhara had filed for divorce over Chiang’s alleged name-calling. Fukuhara, who had been in Japan since January, did not deny that she had asked for a divorce, but said a final decision would not be made until after she discussed the matter with Chiang. Around that time, Fukuhara was photographed with an unnamed male companion in a car and hotel in Yokohama City, Japan, sparking rumors that she was having an affair. She later told media that the man was a “friend” who kept her company to improve her mood, and denied that they were staying in the same room at the hotel. On March 20, Fukuhara’s mother, who had lived with her grandchildren at Chiang’s home in Taiwan, flew back to Japan, a move that Fukuhara said was because of her mother’s “advanced age and need for care”. The following month, Taiwan’s Apple Daily reported that Chiang had recently filed for divorce in Kaohsiung District Court, prompting the couple’s managers to appeal to the public to give them space. Fukuhara, a two-time Olympic medalist, retired from competitive table tennis in 2018, after the birth of the couple’s first child. Prior to her retirement, she was Japan’s top female table tennis player and at one point was ranked number 4 in the world. She is also famous in China, thanks in part to her fluent Mandarin Chinese, which she learned at an early age by playing table tennis in the country. Chiang, from Hsinchu, has competed in Taiwan’s national table tennis team and topped the world ranking of No. 47. In recent years, he has spent much of his time in show business and currently hosts a TV show, although he has not officially announced his retirement from competitive sports. (By Wang Hsin-yu and Matthew Mazzetta) End Item/AW

