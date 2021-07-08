As Covid outbreak worsens, Fiji athletes board a plane to the Olympics





As Fiji battles one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the world, the Pacific Islands Olympic team took off for Tokyo on Thursday by cargo plane. Their fellow passengers? A load of frozen fish. The coronavirus outbreak had thwarted plans to get the athletes to Japan on regular planes after nearly all passenger flights were out of the country suspended until the end of July. Only a select number of repatriation and cargo flights were allowed to depart. The country has been ravaged by the Delta strain of the virus, with an average of 57 new cases per 100,000 people per day over the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database. Just over 6 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. So arranging travel was a logistical challenge, Lorraine Mar, the chief executive of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee, told The Associated Press. The solution: a cargo plane carrying mostly frozen seafood, with just enough passenger space for the athletes and other officials.

It’s in stark contrast to other Olympians’ flashier modes of transportation: American basketball players Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton may travel to Tokyo in a private plane due to scheduling conflicts as members of the British Olympic squad departed from London’s Heathrow Airport on Tuesday wearing matching tracksuits in their team’s colors. At around midnight local time, about 50 athletes and officials from Fiji, including the country’s sevens rugby teams, departed on the flight from Nadi, the main international airport, to Tokyo ahead of the Summer Games. Before boarding, team members spent 96 hours in isolation and took tests 72 hours before departure, in accordance with guidelines set by officials in Tokyo. An official of the Fiji Olympic team who tested positive for Covid-19 was withdrawn from the event. Prior to the teams’ departure, the country’s National Olympic Committee posted a video with masked benefactors waving the sky-blue flag of Fiji as they waved goodbye. The country will participate in six sports, including archery, judo and table tennis. In 2016, 60 years after the country first competed in the Olympics, Fiji won its first medal when the men’s rugby team triumphed at the inaugural Olympic rugby sevens tournament in Rio de Janeiro.

