Hockey season tickets now on sale





HOUGHTON, Mich. Michigan Tech Athletics is offering its annual early bird hockey season ticket sale through August 8. We have an exciting new seating arrangement this year. Rail 555 will be a premium rail-side seat in the Breakaway Zone for just $481. The number 555 honors Coach John MacInnes’ 555 victories as leader of the Huskies from 1956-82. We have again our early bird rate of $316 (adult) and $188 (youth). The seat locations that season ticket holders have held for the 2019-20 hockey season will be automatically settled with the purchase of a 2021-22 season ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at buyhuskiestickets.com, by calling the Michigan Tech Central Ticket Office at 906-487-2073, or by visiting in person Monday through Friday between 8am and 5pm The 2021-2022 home schedule has many well-known opponents along with some old friends. Tech welcomes Notre Dame to the home opener on October 15. The Fighting Irish have not been to Houghton since January 1982. The next night we host the US National Development Program with some future NHLers taking to the ice against the Huskies. As we begin playing with CCHA for the first time since 1984, we welcome all seven conference opponents to the MacInnes Student Ice Arena throughout the season. We host St. Thomas on December 10-11 as they make their NCAA Division I debut. Bowling Green is this year’s opponent of Winter Carnival on February 11 and 12. The regular season ends against Minnesota State.

