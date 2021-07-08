Taiwanese and Japanese table tennis team announce separation





Taipei, July 8 (CNA) Japanese table tennis player Ai Fukuhara and Taiwanese husband Chiang Hung-Chie announced their divorce on Thursday, ending their four-year marriage. In a statement from their management company, HIM International Music, they said they had finalized the divorce process and agreed to joint custody of their two children. The statement said that “the public wants to respect the privacy of our two young children”, while at the same time making it legal for those who create or spread false rumors about their divisions. He warns of the result. A prominent 32-year-old couple who met at a table tennis tournament got married in 2016 in Tokyo. I have a 3 year old daughter and a 2 year old son. When Japanese media reported that Fukuhara wanted a divorce on suspicion of Chen’s verbal abuse, the news was first reported that their marriage was on a rock. Mr Fukuhara, who has been in Japan since January, did not deny that he had asked for a divorce, but said no final decision would be made until he spoke with Mr Chen. Around that time, it was rumored that Fukuhara was having an affair with an unknown male companion who had been photographed in a car or hotel in Yokohama. She later told the media that the man was a “friend” who kept her company to cheer her up and denied that they would stay in the same room at the hotel. On March 20, Fukuhara’s mother, who lived with her grandson at Chen’s home in Taiwan, returned to Japan because of “her mother’s old age and need for long-term care,” Fukuhara said. The following month, Taiwan’s Apple Daily reported that Chen recently filed for divorce in Kaohsiung District Court and urged the public to urge the couple’s manager to give them space. Fukuhara, who won two Olympic medals, retired from table tennis in 2018 after the couple’s first child was born. Before retiring, he was the number one table tennis player in Japan and was once ranked 4th in the world. She is also famous in China, thanks to her fluent Mandarin, which she learned from her childhood playing table tennis in China. Originally from Shinchu, Chen competed in Taiwan’s national table tennis team, peaking in the world ranking of 47th. In recent years, he has spent a lot of time in show business and now hosts television shows, but has not officially announced his retirement from competitive sports. (By Wang Hsin-yu and Matthew Mazzetta) Last entry / AW

