Ash Barty defeats Angelique Kerber to advance to Wimbledon women’s singles final

After a nervous start, world number one Ash Barty has advanced to the Wimbledon final with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win over 2018 champion Angelique Kerber.

With the win, Barty became the first Australian woman to reach the final since Evonne Goolagong Cawley, who did so in 1980 before lifting the Venus Rosewater saucer.

Barty started the match with a double fault, but that start belied what would have been a dominant first set as she already made the game after breaking Kerber in the second game of the match for overpowering and outclassing the German, herself a former number one and three world-time grand slam winner.

The Australian mainly used her serve and forehand to push Kerber across the field and regularly came into the net to eliminate volley winners.

Kerber, however, always tenacious, stayed in the set and had a point to break back when Barty served for it. The Australian made it with a big first serve and put down overhead before clearing the set with an ace.

But against a player as shrewd and experienced on the big stage as the 33-year-old German, there is rarely room for relaxation and Kerber began reading the piece and raising her own level.

Kerber started the second set deeper and with more power, dragging her opponent back and forth.

And early on, the momentum changed as Kerber Barty broke for a 2-0 lead.

That break seemed to be enough.

Kerber fended off multiple breakpoints at 3-1 and found the baseline once when Barty dropped to her knees and followed with an acute off-forehand winner.

Angelique Kerber pushed Ash Barty to the limit in the second set. ( Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But when Kerber served for the set, she faltered as Bartyonce got aggressive again and Kerber broke to love.

Crucially, Barty took 11 straights as her confidence grew and Kerber’s withered before the German rallied and forced a tiebreak.

But there too, Barty was the more aggressive and dominant player as she took a 6-0 lead for Kerber, showing she was a champion and saving three match points before Barty finally finished her off when a mistake by Kerber left her out of the game. worried.

Barty described the win as one of the best of her burgeoning career against a player who has been at the top of the game for a long time.

“This is unbelievable, this is almost as good a tennis match as I will ever play,” said Barty, who wears a dress similar to the one Goolagong wore in 1971 when she won her first Wimbledon title.

“Angie brought the best out of me today and it was a great game from the first ball and I knew I would have to play so well to be able to compete.”

An image of ironclad determination throughout the match, the smile couldn’t be wiped from Barty’s face after she talked about achieving a dream she’s had since childhood.

“I’ve had an incredible journey. I wouldn’t change a moment. It’s been unique, it’s unbelievable, it’s been tough. Being able to play here at Wimbledon on the last Saturday will simply be the best experience ever.” “

“Very proud of myself and my team and now we get the chance to win the childhood dream.”

Barty will play in the final either the number two in the world, Aryna Sabalenka, or the experienced Czech Karolina Pliskova.