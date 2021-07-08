Michigan State Spartans Men’s Tennis: 2021 Season Overview

The Michigan State Spartans men’s tennis team had a tough season, finishing 6-14 overall in a Big Ten conference schedule. The Spartans faced three different ranked opponents, thanks to the conference slate, and were swept in all eight of those meetings.

MSU got off to a rocky start right away with what was considered a non-conference double-header dual against the No. 8 Buckeyes on February 13. Ohio state swept Michigan State in both, 0-7 in the opener and 0-4 in the afternoon action. OSU won all six singles in the morning, along with the double point. The afternoon saw Ohio State win all three doubles. In singles, the Buckeyes took points at No. 1, No. 3, and No. 5 for the sweep.

The games came nearly a year after the team was last allowed to take the field, a February 29, 2020 game against Brown. Despite the season being supposedly a conference only program, the Buckeyes had already faced Middle Tennessee State and Virginia the weekend prior to Michigan. Exactly how those games were scheduled for OSU in what was a conference-only season is unclear.

The following weekend, Minnesota and Wisconsin came to East Lansing to face the Spartans. MSU managed to take the 4-3 win against the Golden Gophers on Saturday, February 20. The teams had a good day, finishing 3-3 en route to the dual-clinching third set in No. 2 singles. Redshirt sophomore Nick Williams lost the first set 4-6 to Wisconsins Dylan Heap, rallied to win the second 6-3 and trailed 1-4 in the third set before rallying to take a to enforce a tiebreak. He won 7-1 and took the win for MSU.

Unfortunately, the Spartans swept 7-0 against the Badgers on Sunday. The following weekend was dominated by a trip to West Lafayette to take on Purdue Saturday and Indiana Sunday. In the Purdue matches on February 27, Josh Mukherjee and Nick Williams defeated Michal Wozniak and Milledge Cossu at #1, 6-3, and Carson Gates and John Carlin defeated Mateo Julio and Sebastian Welch at #2, 6-2 to give the Spartans the colon. Drew Keene and Reed Crocker were also on lane #3, leading 5-2, but their game was called off early as MSU secured the double point.

Anthony Pero extended MSU’s lead to 2-0 with wins of 6-4 and 6-0 in singles. Purdues Mateo got the Boilermakers on the board in a 6-2 and 6-4 loss to Mukherjee, but Drew Keene reopened the lead with 6-4 and 6-3 victories over Cossu. Michigan States’ remaining singles matches would end with a 5-2 victory for the Spartans. Sunday’s action against Indiana ended with Hoosier reaching in points for a 7-0 win over MSU.

After the loss to Indiana, the Michigan game was postponed on March 7 due to concerns about COVID-19. The Spartans then went to court in East Lansing on March 12 against No. 8 Ohio State and then Penn State on March 14. Michigan State fell in both, 0-7 to Ohio State and 2-5 to Penn State. However, a trip to Lincoln was scheduled to meet Nebraska on March 19 and then Iowa in Iowa City on March 21.

Michigan State won the double point against the Huskers for a second straight game. Williams and Matsuno took their fourth straight win in Big Ten action, beating Nebraskas Brandon Perez and Victor Moreno Lozano in a 7-6 (7-5) tiebreak. Jarreau Campbell and Graydon Lair also took a 6-3 win over Nebraskas Patrick Cacciatore and Albert Sprlak-Puk on court No. 3. Cacciatore fell to No. 6 singles in straight sets from Drew Keene, giving MSU the 2-0 lead. But Nebraska came on the board with a No. 4 singles win. However, the Spartans took the double when Williams defeated Perez on the No. 2 court, 6-4 and 6-2, and Lair won 6-2 and 7-5 on the No. 5 court against Cornhuskers Nic Wiedenhorn.

Carson Gates dropped a super tiebreak in the third set at number 3 singles against Shunya Maruyama, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4). However, Josh Mukherjee finished the double for Michigan State after putting Moreno Lozano in first place, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 1-0 (10-8) for the win for MSU.

Two days later, the Spartans defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City in a hard-fought, narrow 4-3 win. Michigan State won the double for its third straight game, with Matsuno and Williams taking their fifth straight win against the No. 17 Hawkeyes double tandem of Oliver Okonkwo and Will Davis. It also marked the duo’s second win over a ranked duo opponent, after taking the Ohio States No. 37 James Trotter and James Boulais in East Lansing the previous Friday. MSU lost some momentum in singles but held on to the win to go to 4-4 in Big Ten action.

After the weekend’s action, Nick Williams was named Big Ten Player of the Week.

Nick Williams was named Big Ten Player of the Week. Nick helped MSU to wins over Nebraska and #48 Iowa and went 4-0 this week with two wins at #1 doubles and two wins in singles.

Matsuno and Williams also entered the ITA doubles rankings, coming in at number 38.

The action of the following weekend, however, was less than ideal. Losses in Evanston to Northwestern, 0-7, on March 26 and at No. 14 Illinois on March 28, and 0-7 sweep awaited Michigan State. However, a return visit from Purdue on April 3 ended the two-match losing streak. The Spartans again defeated Purdue 5-2. However, Indiana followed on April 4 and again defeated Michigan State, as the Spartans lost 1-6. The loss to Indiana also came over the senior weekend.

The postponed games against Michigan were next, as the number 7 Wolverines visited East Lansing on Friday, April 9, and the Spartans went to Ann Arbor on Sunday, April 11. Unfortunately, the result was back-to-back 0-7 sweeps by Michigan. Despite being tied 5-5, Williams and Matsunos No. 1 doubles was unfinished against Michigan’s Andrew Fenty and Mattias Siimar, No. 23, while the other doubles were won by Michigan for the point. However, they managed to stay on the standings despite not finishing that Sunday, and trailing 4-2 after the other doubles were taken by Michigan.

The regular season ended on the road for the Spartans, beginning with a trip to No. 8 Ohio State on April 16. A third straight 0-7 loss followed, along with a full season sweep by the Buckeyes. A trip to Penn State on Sunday, April 18 was the last game of the regular season. Graydon Lair came back to beat Penn States Alp Sentay in number 5 singles for MSU’s lone run in the match.

The Big Ten Tournament bracket was announced shortly afterwards. MSU was heading to Lincoln to face Iowa in the opening round.

The Big Ten Tournament bracket was announced. MSU was heading to Lincoln to face Iowa in the first round on Thursday, April 29 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Spartans defeated the Hawkeyes 4-2 on April 29. Iowa took the double point, but Michigan State won four of its singles games to take home the win. Freshmen Luke Baylis and Graydon Lair won number 6 and number 5 singles respectively to get MSU on the board. In his first Big Ten tournament, Nick Williams, sophomore of the Red Shirt, also won his set, putting MSU at 3-1. Iowa won the No. 2 court, but Mukherjee clinched the match at No. 3 singles to give MSU the 4-2 win and progress.

Yet another match-up of the season against Ohio State, this time ranked No. 7, followed on April 30. The Buckeyes defeated the Spartans 4-0 to end the season for the state of Michigan.

After the season, MSU tennis assistant coach Harry Jadun was selected to participate in the ITA USTA College Coach Mentorship program. Jadun was one of 15 tennis coaches in the country who were selected.

Jadun is a former Spartan All-American born in East Lansing. 2021 marked his fourth season as a full-time member of the MSU men’s tennis staff under head coach Gene Orlando. You will find the full press release and biographical information about Jadun here.

In addition, several men’s tennis players made the Spring Academic All-Big Ten Team, and made the Big Ten Distinguished Scholars List.