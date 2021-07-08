Former hockey goalkeeper Edwards is all credit to Manpreet and Co.

Former Indian hockey goalkeeper Alloysius Edwards believes the Manpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo is the best and strongest in the country to ever compete in the Games.

Edwards, 52, who once led the Azlan Shah Trophy, should know better that he spent nearly 15 years with the Indian team – twice in the Olympic camps (1988 and 1992) – before finally winning the 1996 Atlanta games. .

This Indian team has the youth and class and I’m pretty sure the first Olympians will all be excited to give their best and in the process they just have to help the teams cause, he said in a chat withsports star.

This team is capable of beating the best and fitness is key unlike in the past. And that they were able to maintain such high levels despite the pandemic is a tribute to their hard work and determination, he said.

The Punjab & Sind Bank Manager is proud to reveal that it was him as the junior national selector in 2004 who insisted that goalkeeper PR Sreejesh get the exposure.

He also showed a lot of talent and skills. The top buyers in the IHF were not thrilled, but I held on and I’m happy that Sreejesh is now the best goalkeeper, Edwards said.

Frankly, it could also be too hard for him to choose Sreejesh as the only goalkeeper in the squad. There will certainly be pressures on him, especially as he needs to stay clear of injury and be extra safe, which may also prevent him from showing off his robust goalkeeping style, he explained.

“I also feel good to see midfielder Hardik Singh in the squad for Tokyo as he was another player who was pushed by me during my junior national squad period,” he said.

And choosing just one goalkeeper for the Olympics should also be daunting to the other contenders who could have hoped for the second slot. They shouldn’t be blamed for wondering if it was worth it to train so hard and give their best in all the big events when this kind of selection takes place, Edwards said.

Frankly, I was discouraged then (in 1988 and 1992), but I never gave up trying to do my best in all the tournaments I played later, he said.

And when I finally got the nod to Atlanta, my joy knew no bounds. I went to Velankanni with my family and tonsured our heads. Even my wife gave up her long hair. All of this shows that it’s not just the athlete who is proud of getting that Olympic blazer, but the entire family, he said.

Oh! The Atlanta Olympics is the most unforgettable experience. Watching the great Mohammed Ali light the Olympic torch, the Dream Team of basketball and so many big names from other disciplines. It made me feel in the Games Village that I, too, belonged to that big family as a small member. The aura was different, Edwards said.

Then came the 2000 Sydney Olympics. I was on the team, attended the one month camp in Brisbane for the Games and then went to Sydney Games Village. I had everything—the kit, the jersey (No. 12), the blazer, and the willpower sustained all the years of training and hard work, he recalled.

I sacrificed everything for what I thought would be the moment of reckoning in my career. Then I got the shock of my life when I was replaced. I was told I could stay, but I was shattered. I couldn’t stay there. It was a humiliating experience. It was terrible and flew back distraught, Edwards said.

I never thought that my career as a player would undergo such a dramatic change in four years, even after being on the Olympic team. I wish and pray to God that this kind of humiliation should never be meted out to an athlete, he concluded.