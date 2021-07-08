Tokyo is arguably India’s best shot at a table tennis medal at the Olympics

After qualifying for the Olympics at a tournament in Doha in March, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra were eager to train together. They were in Chennai and Pune respectively and Covid kept them there. Finally, with some effort, she went to Chennai to train with him, and then Kamal went to Pune. The duo also managed a three-day training stint at the national camp in Sonepat, Haryana, in June.

Manika, India’s highest ranked women’s international (No. 63), has trained with her coach, Sanmay Paranjape, and her Belarusian sparring partner, Kiril Barabanov, at the India Khelega academy in the heart of Pune.

The pandemic has been very tough for everyone, Manika, 25, told THE WEEK. Before that I was doing really well, but then things stopped and we ran out of tournaments. [But] During the lockdown I learned a work ethic. After the mixed doubles qualifier in Doha was over, I went to the gym. When I returned to Pune, I started training without a break.

Meanwhile, Sharath, the number 32 in the world, has to focus not only on mixed doubles, but also on men’s singles.

Speaking to THE WEEK about his and Manika’s stunning win against world number five Sang-Su Lee and South Korea’s Jihee Jeon in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Doha, Sharath said: [It] was the most important achievement for Indian table tennis. To win [bronze] at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta was also big. [I could start thinking that] if we can win at the Asian Games, we can win at the Olympics. If I have a fantastic run in Tokyo, I have a small chance of winning [winning a] medal. But now with mixed doubles, we’re really looking at it.

The mixed doubles may be India’s best shot at winning an elusive Olympic medal, and the duo are currently ranked 19th in the event. This will be the first time since the sport was introduced at the Olympics, in 1988, that India will compete in more than two events; mixed doubles was introduced this year.

Said Olympian Kamlesh Mehta: We expected India to get two berths. Qualifying in the mixed doubles is a big boost for Indian table tennis. Mixed doubles are not played much in India and there is not much exposure. Both Sharath and Manika are adult players. Doubles is about teamwork; each player has to take it in turns to grab the ball. Players must have good coordination and understanding.

Sharath and Manika, on the other hand, are a study. This will be his fourth Olympics; her second. He has experience, but has to train twice as hard to face younger, faster opponents; she’s 13 years younger, outgoing and smashing. His bandana is his signature look; she paints the tricolor on her nails, has a high ponytail and sometimes glittering hair bands. We are very different, Sharath said. The way we treat ourselves, the way we play. What is usual is that we play better under pressure. She slows down her game, I play at high speed. When we get going, it becomes very difficult for the opponent.

Said Manika: I think it’s important to train well for singles. Only if I do that can I properly support my partner in a doubles game. We are really looking forward to a good performance in Tokyo.

Manika also credits her education in Pune. Since moving here, I’ve been working on the technical aspects of my game, such as my forehand, which I’ve never done before, she said. My coach Sanmay Paranjape is well aware of these things which really helped me. I worked a lot on my fitness to be able to play better against fast and powerful opponents. I also have a personal physio here. All this has given me good results.

A key factor in her improvement was the Ultimate Table Tennis competition. It offers the opportunity to play against and alongside many of the world’s top players at home. UTT is the only league I play and it has helped me improve my game, she said. UTT has drastically changed the game in the country. It has given many players the confidence to compete against international players.

Said Sharath: The reason I went to Europe was to get that fame. You could play with different players and not be intimidated when you go to international tournaments.

This will have been the most prepared Sharath for all the Olympics, despite the lack of international tournaments. He has a full team of coaches who work with him and his trainer Ramji Srinivasan makes sure his physical condition is perfect. Last time I started my preparation in May-June [in 2016], he said. But I didn’t peak during the Olympics. I found out that my preparation has to start two months earlier this time. I’ve never been this high in the Olympics. I am in a better mental box and I understand what it takes to perform well. Most importantly, I’ve understood myself over the years.

The other Indians in the battle are world number 38 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and world number 98 Sutirtha Mukherjee. Sathiyan moves to Tokyo after a satisfying spell in the Polish league. He had missed the 2016 Olympics because his father died during the qualifying period. I was confident to make it to the Olympics, the 28-year-old told THE WEEK from Poland. The mission, of course, is to win a medal. Missing the Olympics in Rio made it more special. [My fathers passing] made me more determined to play like [I have] nothing to lose.

Sathiyan, coached by former paddler S. Raman in Chennai, was lucky enough to play in the Polish league; many other tournaments, including the UTT, have yet to resume. I was working on my counter-attack skills and aggressive play, he said. I went into small details, analyzed my and my opponents’ play and came up with solutions. I am constantly improving my ranking. The Polish league was excellent, [I had an] undefeated series.

The youngest member of the Indian team, in terms of experience, is 25-year-old Sutirtha. After her qualification for Tokyo, she is back with her coach Soumyadeep Roys Academy in Jadavpur in Kolkata. Although she is from Naihati, in 24 North Parganas district, Sutirtha moved to Jadavpur to train full time at the academy. About her win against Manika in the Olympic qualifier, Sutirtha said, I was nervous. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, but I played my game and attacked her weaknesses. She now focuses on improving her fitness and patching up the weaknesses in her game.

With Tokyo around the corner, India is looking at what could be its best chance of finally winning a table tennis medal at the Olympics.