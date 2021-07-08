Sports
Why the game of cricket has laws instead of rules
LONDON: There is no better way to annoy a cricket purist than by referring to the governance of the game as rules rather than laws. My way of dealing with this is to say that rules are there to be broken, laws to be obeyed.
In my first column on the origins of cricket in England, the review ended at a time when the game was beginning to move from a rustic origin to a more structured regime. This was in the early 18th century when cricket became a vehicle for gambling.
Significant amounts were wagered on matches between teams composed by members of the upper classes. Large crowds were drawn, much to the disapproval of the middle class, who argued that workers should not be distracted or encouraged to gamble or spend money on liquor.
Such was the intensity with which games were contested, that disputes inevitably broke out. On one occasion, in 1717, three members of a team, with imminent defeat, fled the game to avoid having to pay their dues to the opposition. This led to a lawsuit and the judge ordered a rematch.
A decade later, a match in Essex caught the eye of a local magistrate who thought it was an excuse to bring people together to cause trouble and disperse the crowd. This has likely served to draw attention to locations in South East England and London for playing these money games.
The participants understood the unwritten mechanics of the game. Nevertheless, agreements were drawn up to determine the playing hours (particularly the finishing time), the residence qualifications of the players, the stakes, the choice of referees and the code of conduct.
Emphasis was placed on the need for respect. Decisions of umpires were not to be questioned and the authority of the nobles advocating for teams would be invoked in any case of doubt. This early honor code has been around for nearly 300 years, albeit not without its challenges.
Crowd control became a problem. The Artillery Ground in London’s Finsbury, which is still in use, provided the means to control both entry and entry of spectators onto the field. The London Cricket Club was based there and its members, along with invited representatives from other clubs, were responsible for producing the first unifying code in 1744, published in 1755.
The code reaffirmed standards on things like wicket size, ball weight and pitch size. At that point, the bat was like a hockey stick, no body protection was used, and the ball was delivered under the arm. Changes came after 1760 with the introduction of patented cricket balls and pitched delivery, leading to the use of a straight bat, for which, remarkably, no dimensions were specified.
In 1771, a visiting player used a bat as wide as the wicket against the Hambledon Club. At the time, this remote club in Hampshire had become the premier club in England for nobles and landed gentry, organizing cricket for the purpose of betting and drinking. It is unknown if betting was the reason behind the act, but the Hambledon Club suggested that the bat’s width should be a maximum of 4.25 inches, a dimension that has remained to this day. This, along with six other changes, was included in a 1774 revision of the laws.
The Hambledon Club’s influence waned and the elite White Conduit Club in London, with many of the same members, became a new focus. Matches were played on open fields, where players were verbally abused by spectators. As a result, the club sought more privacy and a member, Thomas Lord, was asked to find a suitable venue. This was in Dorset Fields, Marylebone, where the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) was founded in 1787.
In 1788, the MCC undertook a revision of the early codes and published the Laws of the Noble Game of Cricket, which were passed throughout the game. Later developments at the time saw the specification of the ball circumference, the introduction of field boundaries, protective equipment and a third stump. However, it wasn’t until 1864 that a major change, upper arm bowling, was legitimized, shaping the way cricket is played today.
Some common themes stem from the evolution of cricket in the 18th century. In addition to the rustic, romantic vision of the village greenery, there was a lot of gambling and large crowds of up to 10,000 people often formed in urban areas, mainly because commercial interests in the form of food and drink vendors were encouraged. Maintaining public order was paramount.
It is reasonable to assume that attempts have been made to cheat, influence umpires and test agreed terms. Given the amounts at stake and the involvement of members of society who worked under the alleged code of honor, it is only fitting that those who drafted the terms of the agreement regard them as laws, and thus the context create for the epithet that it’s just not cricket.
