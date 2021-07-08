The England Football Team, Diversity and Leadership

England have just reached their first major football tournament final since 1966. They are also the most diverse England team ever, and their manager has faced heavy criticism for coming forward as a role model leader. What can their success teach us about the power of diversity?

The England football team is more diverse than many people realize. The London Migration Museum has campaigned to remind us that without immigration the English team as we know it would not exist. Their #FootballMovesPeople campaign deleted players who simply wouldn’t wear an England shirt without first and second generation immigration. To emphasize the power of diversity, the recent pivotal win over Germany was noteworthy because without immigration, only three of the team would have survived.

Robyn Kasozi, head of public engagement at the Migration Museum, said: It is no exaggeration to say that without migration football as we know it would not exist.” He continued: “But migration has shaped much more than football. It touches the heart of who we all are, where we come from and where we are going.”

England’s 2021 squad of 26 players is more racially diverse than the country as a whole, with only 3% of the English population being black. We literally have a mostly white fan base encouraging a largely immigrant first team. When listening to players such as: Raheem Sterling, the importance of team and inclusion is palpable. His own story speaks of the power of diversity and the importance of caring, inclusive leadership.

Leadership

When management works within defined parameters, leadership is about challenging those same parameters. England’s players didn’t have to get on their knees in support of #BlackLivesMatter and against racism in football. UEFA does not require it, few other national teams do it and the British Home Secretary is not supportive. England’s players, however, remained at the forefront of anti-racism, getting on their knees before each kick-off.

Many English fans loudly and publicly booed the players as they engaged in taking the knee. Jeering their own team and protesting an anti-racism gesture was disturbing to many, including the players. Still, the team remained in the lead.

Culture is what we do, not say. Many football managers and officials talk a good game about diversity and inclusion, but England captain Harry Kane wore a rainbow bracelet in his match against Germany during Pride month. On the other hand, UEFA, the governing body, banned rainbow based ads at two matches in Russia and Azerbaijan, citing local law. Again, a known lack of leadership from a sporting body.

England manager Gareth Southgate has written and spoken publicly about the need for greater inclusion and called out his own fans who have been found guilty of discrimination.

He wrote an open letter in the British national press called: Dear England. In it he said, I understand that on this island we have a desire to protect our values ​​and traditions, as we should, but that should not come at the cost of introspection or progress. He has kept an air of humility, respect and quiet courage, all the hallmarks of a great leader and all the qualities often scarce in the beautiful game. He really sets a good example.

Inspiration

In the past, the England team was less successful. many have commented that it was a collection of talented individuals, but a lack of team spirit. Where England went wrong before, it seems that players who put themselves (or club) for team are now changing when it matters most. They are record breakers, as in their recent 4-0 win over Ukraine.

New, diverse talent can only belong in an inclusive culture. With support, resources and inclusion, we have the players that have enabled us to make it to the finals for the first time in a long time.

Inclusion applies to soccer teams, organizations and also countries. Following the toxic political and societal debate surrounding Brexit, the traumatic and unequal effects of Covid and the increasing importance of Black Lives Matter, England has been going through challenging times when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

In his public letter, Southgate wrote: This is a special group. Humble, proud and liberated because they are their true selves. As role models, the players, the team, can act as such for many people in England who are grappling with diversity, inclusion and community issues. Together we can be so much more.

Watch the ‘This is England’ ad with Stormzy, Dave and Ian Wright and note Stormzy’s closing words: “The past can’t hurt us, the future can inspire us. This is England, modern England.”

After 18 months of collective trauma, no matter what happens in the final on Sunday, this team, in this tournament, has given millions of people something to laugh about. And that includes millions of people who would previously have been excluded if this football team wasn’t there: their diversity and their leadership.

