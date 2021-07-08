Harmonization Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

This story originally appeared in the summer 2021 issue of Everyday Champions magazine. You can read the entire issue here. By: Jon Cooper If you like a good chicken-or-egg dilemma, try this one: Do players make a program great or does a program make great players? When it comes to the Georgia Tech women’s tennis program, the answer is probably just yes. There is no doubt about Georgia Techs’ place among the elite programs in the country. They established that place in the 2000s, winning four ACC Championships (2005-07, 2010) and a National title (2007) under Bryan Shelton. Tech has held out through the Rodney Harmon era, which began in 2013 and has seen the Jackets reach the Sweet 16 in four of the past five seasons (there was no NCAA tournament last year) and reach the national semifinals in 2019 while they won at a showy .673 clip (165-80), .704 (81-34) in the robust ACC. Under Harmon, Tech has sent five players (sleeping nine) to the NCAAs and six doubles teams (seven appearances) — including two teams this year (junior Gia Cohen and freshman Ava Hrastar, as well as seniors Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores), the second time that Tech has sent two teams since 2018 (Paige Hourigan/Jones and Rasheeda McAdoo/Johnnise Renaud). Two of its doubles teams went on to reach the National No. 1, Hourigan and Jones in 2018, and Jones and Flores in 2021. Tech has had 17 All-ACC rosters — seven first-teamers — and four ITA All-Americans (subject to publication and ITA release this year, this number may change). Jones, whose 121 career doubles wins are the most in the program’s history (her 0.776 win rate is second to Hourigan’s 0.793), and Flores, who is fourth in the double’s win rate of the program (.705, 79-33), can probably speak best on the Harmons system and the success it creates. In the past two years—plus one game in 2018, which they won—they’ve put together a record 42-6, a .875 win rate, and a No. 3 national ranking as they competed in the 2021 NCAA Championships. also the NCAA singles, with Jones ranked No. 5 and Flores ranked 9-16. All of this success is the result of the Harmons process honed in a lifetime of player development, including two stints with the United States Tennis Association, the last as coach of the US men’s team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Player development is really key to what we do, he said. The most important thing was the idea that the players understood that you have to play the right way. We train you for the long haul, trying to give you the most mechanically efficient swing and also making sure you understand tactics. I say to the girls: You should come forward on a certain ball. If you come forward and miss it, blame me. That’s fine. I don’t care if you miss a point, sometimes you lose a game. It’s alright. Because if you do the right thing often enough, you can’t do the wrong thing. Once you get used to doing things the right way, your instincts take over.

Winning comes naturally. They will never pressure you to win. They really develop you in a way that makes your game the best it can be, which then gives you the best chance of winning for the team, Flores said. Rodney told me, you can be a good doubles player if you learn certain patterns that work for you, stick with them and don’t deviate from them. That’s where we’ve grown, because we’ve gained so much confidence from repeating the same similar patterns over and over. It also works in singles. We’re talking about how we continue to develop people who can play in the No. 1 position because I played 4 in my freshman year, said Jones, who finished 122-53 in singles for the past two years, 36-19 to 1. When I came here, I had a lot of things to work on and develop technically and even strategically in my game. Rodney knows what every player needs to work on even before they get here. I think it starts within the recruiting process. He told me the things he was going to work on in my game. It’s just that he has a clear and concise idea of ​​exactly everything he wants to focus on in your game. That could mean hearing him a lot and, more importantly, not tuning him in. What some coaches are concerned about is something Harmon can joke about. I’m sure the girls are tired of hearing from me about all the things in their game they need to work on, he said with a laugh. Player development is the foundation of what we do. That’s my thing. That’s what I live for and die for. Jones, who heard Harmon’s voice every day for five years, and Flores, who heard him every day for four years, don’t see or hear it that way. I don’t get tired of it, Jones said. He may think he gets on our nerves, but he doesn’t get on my nerves, and I don’t think he gets on the rest of the girls because at the end of the day it’s really helpful to have someone who constantly reminding you, you have to work on this, you have to work on this, you have to work on this. I’d like to understand certain ways you have to hit a ball or different strategies or something about technique. I really want to know exactly what I’m doing on the court, said Flores, a self-proclaimed tennis nerd. I might hear things Rodney tells me on the track that I didn’t understand when I was a freshman. So it’s kind of cool because I can see the progress of something I haven’t done before. It can be a bit repetitive. But if he’s repeating himself, it clearly means you need to work on something.

One way the team prevents them from forgetting what they just worked on is by writing things down in a notebook Harmon needs. That has matured me not only as a player, but also as a person, Flores said. I like diaries. I do that in the morning as part of my daily routine, so when I transfer that to tennis I create real goals for the day or for training or for the next few weeks, noting the good things you’re working on and things what you think you need to work on, studying specific strategies of players you’ve played in the past, those things are so important. I actually did (look back at my freshman journal), she added. The difference from now and then was that it was so messy and unorganized because everyone wants to achieve so many things in practice, like 10 things. Rodneys like, That’s not possible. The more you focus on a few things and do them well, you can move on to the other things. I definitely think that’s a good thing because you’re in practice and (Harmons) says, ‘You have to work on this, you have to work on that,’ said Jones, who would write scouting reports about her opponents after every game. Immediately after practice, you’re going to write those things down in your notebook so you can’t forget exactly what he needs to work on. Part of the reason Flores’ freshman notebook was probably so full was because Harmon allows players to make many fundamental changes in their first year as part of a four-year plan. Stroke changes and adjustments really need to happen in your freshman year, he said. In your second year, you continue to refine those things as you look at things you do well and identify game patterns that you need to perform at a very high level. Then your third and fourth years play against different types of players, get bigger, get stronger and learn to compete better. At that stage you already have all the tools you need to play at a high level. He changed my service in my freshman year, Jones recalled. I throw the ball differently than most people, so he changed my serve. I had a period where I started the racket on my shoulder. That’s how I served, just so I could learn proper technique and movement from scratch to help me develop into a full-service movement. When I went to college, my serve was my weakest shot. I can’t say that now.