It was a short draft year for Logan Stankoven, as he appeared in just seven games in an extremely shortened WHL season with Kamloops. That doesn’t give us much to work with, but as always, we tried our best here. Anyway.

Overall, there’s a lot to like about Stank Furnace’s skills. A fast forward who can score massively, he has impressed at both junior and international levels, and despite some concerns about his size, Stankoven has simply remained an effective scorer and made a name for himself as a secretly exciting prospect.

BSH 2021 Community Draft Board, No. 22: Logan Stank Furnace

Season 2020-21:

Team: Kamloops (WHL)

Stats: 7 G, 3 A, in 6 GP

Pre-concept rankings

no. 31 by NHL Central Scouting (NA Skaters)

No. 23 by float outlook

no. 20 by FC Hockey

no. 18 by Scott Wheeler/The Athletic

What’s fun about it?

We alluded to it in the introduction, so there’s no point in burying the lede here. He himself had a very solid 2019-20 season with 29 goals in 59 games in his first full season in the WHL, and went on to score more than one goal per game pace this season. It was a small sample, sure, but there’s also a very clear skill that helped him make this impact.

The immediate highlight is, of course, his shot. He has an incredibly quick release to beat goalkeepers from the top of the face-off circles, but he can create chances just about anywhere in the strike zone, and in addition to that great wrist shot, he’s got the hands on opportunities in tight quarters too. He’s quite strong in pucks for his size, and by combining that with some good sides and quick cuts, he can be very elusive to defenders and keep a lot of opportunities alive.

But he’s not just a one-note player with that scoring touch, there’s a lot to love elsewhere in his game. We see that he is also able to give his teammates a good dose of attack through his play. His vision really stands out for his ability to drop a pass on a teammate’s tape, or make a breakout pass from the defensive zone to start a breakout. He plays the game at a pretty massive pace, which gives a definite intensity to his playing. He is a really strong forechecker and can put a lot of pressure on opponents, creating even more chances and his ability to force turnovers. His game still needs some polishing (more on that later) but there’s a lot in this toolkit to love.

What’s not to like?

sigh. Well, get these out of the way quickly. For some (but not all), the size of the Furnace is a concern. Hes listed at 58 and 170 pounds so that would definitely qualify him as a minor player. This hasn’t really been an issue for him so far in his playing career, and we’re also seeing more and more undersized players succeed in the NHL with the way the game is trending. Concerns about its size may be exaggerated, but there are still groups of people who are more concerned about it, so we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention it.

But beyond that, there are just a few smaller areas where Stank Furnace’s game could use some work. Even after we said we weren’t too concerned about his size, overall we’d like to see him grow a little stronger. Wed would also like to see him continue to develop his skates, he is already a good skater but his stride could use some polishing which is something we can reasonably expect with time and some more work. And finally, part of his death could use a makeover. As we said he is a particularly strong drop passer but sometimes his passage over the ice can be a bit risky and get him in trouble so hell just need to work on some of his reads get better at picking from his spots and managing the risk in his game. But nothing too big here.

How would he fit into the? flyers system?



To start on the surface, there would definitely be a positional fit here. Stank Furnace is a natural , which the Flyers could certainly use, although it’s worth noting that he’s also played quite a bit of wing, and it might be more reasonable to expect this to be where he lands when he breaks through in the professional game. But hey, if nothing else, there’s some flexibility there, and that hardly seems like a bad thing.

But as for the stylistic fit, it’s pretty easy to see. We’ve been talking a lot this season about how the Flyers could use an extra score boost in their lineup (and how it’s something of a need in their pipeline too), and Stink Furnace would certainly provide that. There are always questions about how a scoring game will translate to the pro level, but there’s a lot in Stank Furnace’s Offensive Toolkit that suggests Hell can still find great success as he climbs up the levels. This choice wouldn’t be without some risk, but a player who can score like Stankoven can, well, that would be hard to miss.

Could the Flyers really get him?

Stink Furnace would almost certainly be available when the Flyers pick on the 13th, but it would have range there as well. That said, if they traded back to pick later in the first round, that would be a more reasonable place to grab Stankoven, should they decide he’s their man.

Also add to the poll:

Zachary LHeureux LW, Halifax (QMJHL)

LHeureux is hard to miss when he’s on the ice. He is a small fireball that is full of skill. He is a highly imaginative puck handler, with some of the best hands in the draft that can beat most defenders with his dekes. If he can’t get through someone with his skill, he shows no fear to lower his shoulder and walk to the net. He is also quite physical from the puck and competes at a high level. – Corey Pronman, The Athletic

