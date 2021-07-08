Michael Jordan Said He’d Score 50 But Scored 54 Instead: When the GOAT felt insulted by Anthony Peeler guarding him instead of Lakers star Byron Scott





Michael Jordan, according to Byron Scott, was disappointed that Scott didn’t guard him one day and said he would drop 50 on Anthony Peeler. Stories about Michael Jordan and his competitive spirit never seem to get old. Cases such as his devotion to table tennis for 6 weeks just to beat a friend of his in the game or the time he invited Charles Barkley to the golf course prior to the 1993 NBA Finals just to spot any weaknesses are what MJ, MJ. A few years ago, Byron Scott took to the Dan Patrick Show to talk about various topics ranging from his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers as a player and later as a coach. However, it is his story of Michael Jordan and a fateful night on November 20, 1992 that caught almost everyone’s attention. Also read: I had to force Devin Booker to shoot!: Earl Watson reveals how he changed the almost Ben Simmons-esque mindset of the Suns stars Entering an era when they didn’t have Magic Johnson or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Lakers looked to young and rising stars like Doug Christie, Byron Scott and Anthony Peeler to help them move forward. Michael Jordan had no interest in letting these younger Lakers go free. Michael Jordan said he would drop the fight with Anthony Peeler and keep his word. Prior to a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers in November 1992, Michael Jordan learned that Byron Scott would not fit that night. This was due to an ankle sprain he had sustained a few days earlier. According to Scott, the conversation went like this when he passed it on on the Dan Patrick Show in 2016. MJ says, B-Scott, what’s going on? I hear you’re not playing tonight? I said: No, I sprained my ankle. He asked: Who is guarding me tonight? I said: Anthony Peeler. He laughed and simply said, 50. So I said to Anthony Peeler, Listen, Jordans is probably going for 50 tonight, don’t piss him off, just be cool. He finished at 54. Also read: Don’t trust Giannis to take over a playoff series: Skip Bayless thinks the 2xMVP isn’t cut from the same cloth as Michael Jordan, Larry Bird Byron Scott’s mentality when it came to guarding Michael Jordan was to never piss him off. He claimed never to have tried to betray Jordan because if he did he knew it would set a fire within the 6x champion and lead to an easy 40 or 50 bomb. Anthony Peeler wouldn’t have much luck guarding Michael Jordan throughout his career. After his explosion of 54 points in 1992, he would drop 41, 36, 35, 29 and 28 in the five remaining games he played against him in his career. It’s safe to say there’s no better NBA moment welcome than being lit up by the GOAT.

