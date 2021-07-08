PFF presents best-case, worst-case scenarios for the Green Bay Packers





Have you ever wanted to stop thinking about whether or not Aaron Rodgers will be a fit for the Packers this season, even for a moment? Well, I’ve got some good news for you: Pro Football Focus simulated the 2021 season, assuming Rodgers shall be the starting strategist in Green Bay and published the results. The Packers’ low-end outcome was an 8-9 finish, equivalent to the high-end outcome of two teams: the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. Here’s what PFF had to say about Green Bay’s worst-case scenario: 10th percentile outcome: 8-9 How do they get there: These simulations assume Aaron Rodgers is quarterback, but let’s assume that Rodgers standoff doesn’t lead to him returning to the Packers and putting in another MVP performance. Instead, Jordan Love takes over from Rodgers, who either serves out the season or forces the Packers to agree to a trade request. Love has the tools to deliver an impressive performance in 2021, but he also showed questionable decision making during his time in the state of Utah. He was among the top-five quarterbacks in the FBS in both big throws and revenue-worthy plays during his final collegiate season in 2019. Loves the propensity to compromise the ball could contribute to this season with eight wins for Green Bay. Oh no! The Rodgers thoughts creep in again. Let’s quickly go to the best case scenario. 90th percentile outcome: 14-3 How do they get there: The off-season drama with Rodgers is nothing and the reigning MVP returns to lead another highly efficient attack in 2021. No team generated more EPA per game than Green Bay over the course of last season. The Packers are able to replace Corey Linsley (PFF’s highest-rated center in 2020) and Rick Wagner (PFF’s 12th-highest-rated right tackle) on the offensive line without much drop-off, and Amari Rodgers adds another set of skills to the violation. Kevin King and Eric Stokes team up for more reliable play in the cornerback spot against Jaaire Alexander. King only earned 45.6 coverage in that role last season. That’s better. The offensive line is a question, but hopefully with the right tackle, the camp competition between Billy Turner, Ben Braden and Royce Newman can yield a good result, with Josh Myers likely to take over the center from Corey Linsley. I’m not putting my money on Kevin King figuring out how to play cornerback as a 26-year-old, or be outdone as a starter if he lands a $5 million contract, but I think we can hope that the cornerback plays get better under new defensive coordinator Joe Berry. Should Rodgers return as leader of the pack, Pro Football Focus will actually be very high up in the squad going into the season. For reference, the 90th percentile outcome of a 14-3 record is tied for the highest number the simulation returned, in addition to the two teams that just faced each other in the Super Bowl: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Poll If Love starts at QB, what’s the worst-case scenario for the Packers in 2021?

