Sports
Country kids invite cricketer to fish in Marlborough Sounds
The children of one of New Zealand’s most remote schools enjoy the excitement of a virtual visit with cricket star Trent Boult.
Fast bowler Boult chatted with the kids at Waitaria Bay School in the Marlborough Sounds this week, via Zoom from Auckland quarantine, and answered their questions about his life and career and fishing.
Fresh off their win against India in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, rather than languishing in MIQ, the Black Caps spent their time making Zoom calls to schoolchildren across New Zealand.
After the call, Boult said he was stunned by the fishing demand. I expected a lot of questions about cricket and how fast I bowl and how many wickets I took, so I had a good laugh, he said.
READ MORE:
* Black Caps plan for Trent Boult to only play the World Test Championship final
* Black Caps greet Team NZ as Kiwi sport ‘continues to beat above its weight’
* Bay of Plenty man catches kingfish with bare hands on a walk
I am a very keen fisherman back home in the Bay of Plenty so it was nice to see the smiles light up when we talked about fishing.
Boult told how he had hoped to catch a 30kg Kingfish but only managed to hook a 24kg Kingfish, and he had to keep trying.
You should come here and see if you can catch a bigger one! said 10-year-old Millen.
We should go fishing together, that sounds damn good! Boult responded with a laugh.
Seven-year-old William said he would like to challenge the cricketer to come fishing in the Pelorus Sound and see if we can catch a bigger fish for him.
Headmistress Laura Thompson said it was great for the school to have no visitors because it was so isolated. It was such a treat for our students to be able to speak with someone so famous in the cricket world.
Boult admitted to resorting to Google to see where the school was, telling the kids it looked like a great place, saying it seems like you couldn’t find a better place in the world to play cricket.
Interviewing Trent Boult was very exciting as he is known all over the world for his bowling skills. It was really cool that we were picked to Zoom with him, and it has inspired us to play more cricket, said Amelia,11.
It was nice to hear that Trent says you should try any sport when you are young, and that although he didn’t start playing cricket until after primary school, he is still a professional player. It was cool that he wanted to be a chef when he was younger, she said.
Emma, 6, said she was excited to talk to Trent Boult as I had never met a cricketer before. I was excited to ask him questions because he is famous.
Boult was interested to learn that, despite their remoteness, some children traveled as much as 3,000 hours a year to play sports in the cities.
Is anyone traveling by boat? He wanted to know.
Many times we’ve had kids come to school by boat, but these guys all come by our school bus, which is a four-wheel drive car, Thompson replied.
Several other schools in the region received calls from the cricketers. It’s been a good initiative to make the best use of the time, tune in to a few schools and spread the hype of cricket right now, Boult said.
I could imagine when I was 8-12 years old and cricketers or other sports people zoomed in, it would have been a pretty cool experience so it was nice to be involved.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/marlborough-express/news/300352515/rural-kids-invite-cricket-star-to-fish-in-marlborough-sounds
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]