Country kids invite cricketer to fish in Marlborough Sounds

The children of one of New Zealand’s most remote schools enjoy the excitement of a virtual visit with cricket star Trent Boult.

Fast bowler Boult chatted with the kids at Waitaria Bay School in the Marlborough Sounds this week, via Zoom from Auckland quarantine, and answered their questions about his life and career and fishing.

Fresh off their win against India in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, rather than languishing in MIQ, the Black Caps spent their time making Zoom calls to schoolchildren across New Zealand.

After the call, Boult said he was stunned by the fishing demand. I expected a lot of questions about cricket and how fast I bowl and how many wickets I took, so I had a good laugh, he said.

I am a very keen fisherman back home in the Bay of Plenty so it was nice to see the smiles light up when we talked about fishing.

Boult told how he had hoped to catch a 30kg Kingfish but only managed to hook a 24kg Kingfish, and he had to keep trying.

You should come here and see if you can catch a bigger one! said 10-year-old Millen.

We should go fishing together, that sounds damn good! Boult responded with a laugh.

Seven-year-old William said he would like to challenge the cricketer to come fishing in the Pelorus Sound and see if we can catch a bigger fish for him.

Headmistress Laura Thompson said it was great for the school to have no visitors because it was so isolated. It was such a treat for our students to be able to speak with someone so famous in the cricket world.

Boult admitted to resorting to Google to see where the school was, telling the kids it looked like a great place, saying it seems like you couldn’t find a better place in the world to play cricket.

Interviewing Trent Boult was very exciting as he is known all over the world for his bowling skills. It was really cool that we were picked to Zoom with him, and it has inspired us to play more cricket, said Amelia,11.

It was nice to hear that Trent says you should try any sport when you are young, and that although he didn’t start playing cricket until after primary school, he is still a professional player. It was cool that he wanted to be a chef when he was younger, she said.

Emma, ​​6, said she was excited to talk to Trent Boult as I had never met a cricketer before. I was excited to ask him questions because he is famous.

Boult was interested to learn that, despite their remoteness, some children traveled as much as 3,000 hours a year to play sports in the cities.

Is anyone traveling by boat? He wanted to know.

Many times we’ve had kids come to school by boat, but these guys all come by our school bus, which is a four-wheel drive car, Thompson replied.

Several other schools in the region received calls from the cricketers. It’s been a good initiative to make the best use of the time, tune in to a few schools and spread the hype of cricket right now, Boult said.

I could imagine when I was 8-12 years old and cricketers or other sports people zoomed in, it would have been a pretty cool experience so it was nice to be involved.