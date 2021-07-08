Dicky Maegle, soccer star remembered for bizarre tackle, dies at 86





Dicky Maegle was an All-American who graduated from Rice University. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. And he was a Pro Bowl defender in his first NFL season. But when Rice announced that Maegle had passed away on Sunday at age 86, he was remembered mostly for a single moment: one of the most bizarre episodes in college football history, witnessed by some 75,000 fans at the Cotton Bowl. in 1954 in Dallas and a nationally televised audience. Maegle took a transfer at Rice’s 5-yard line in the second quarter of his matchup with Alabama, cut to the right and ran down the sidelines. Crossing the bench in Alabama as he crossed midfield on his way to a near-certain landing, Crimson Tide fullback Tommy Lewis interrupted his rest period and jumped onto the field helmetless, blindside-blocking Maegle to the 42. -yard of Alabamas razed to the ground. line. The umpire ruled that Maegle was entitled to a 95-yard touchdown run. Rice, ranked No. 6 in the nation by The Associated Press, advanced to a 28-6 win over 13th-ranked Alabama.

Maegle, a junior that season, also scored on runs of 34 and 79 yards in that Cotton Bowl game, racking up 265 yards on 11 carries. Lewis apologized to Maegle at halftime. I’m too emotional, he said when the match ended. When I had tackled him, I jumped up and went back on the couch. I told myself I wasn’t doing it. But I knew I did. The following Sunday, Maegle and Lewis were reunited, so to speak, as guests on Ed Sullivans’ popular CBS variety show. I saw him when he was about a step and a half away from me, Maegle told The Dallas Morning News in 1995. I swerved to the left and that helped cushion the blow. If I hadn’t gone away from him, I really think he would have broken both my legs. Maegle was an all-American as a senior in the 1954 season, when he ran for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns and finished sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to college football’s most outstanding player. The trophy was won that year by Wisconsin backer Alan Ameche.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Maegle in the first round of the January 1955 NFL draft. He was a 49er for five seasons, playing mostly on proper safety and occasionally as a running back, before concluding his professional career with the 1960 Pittsburgh Steelers and 1961 Dallas Cowboys. He intercepted 28 passes and ran a of them back for a touchdown. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

Richard Lee Moegle (he later legally changed his last name to reflect the correct pronunciation) was born on September 14, 1934, in Taylor, Texas, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. He played football in high school and then received an athletic scholarship to Rice. After leaving football, he pursued real estate interests and managed hotels in Houston. Maegle’s wife, Carol, told The Houston Chronicle that he died at their Houston home, and his health had been deteriorating since a fall several months ago. Complete information on survivors was not immediately available. Tommy Lewis, who played in the Canadian Football League, coached high school football and worked in insurance in Alabama, died in 2014. Roy Riegels, center for the University of California who ran 69 yards the wrong way after picking up a fumble by Georgia Tech in the 1929 Rose Bowl game, leading to Cal’s 8-7 loss and being nicknamed the Wrong Way Riegels earned, watched the Maegle-Lewis drama unfold from his California home. He had advice for Lewis the next day: Laugh with them, that’s all you have to do. What the hell does it matter? It’s just a football game.

Maegle didn’t laugh at that Cotton Bowl game as time went on; he believed the Lewis episode overshadowed his significant football achievements. People still don’t get it, he noted some 40 years later. I led the nation in point returns. I led the nation in yards per carry. I led the conference in rushing and scoring. But when people introduce me, they just mention what happened in that game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/08/sports/football/dicky-maegle-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos