‘AvantStay’ will pay you $10,000 to take a 10-day vacation now

Think quickly: who is your ultimate travel buddy? That one person you can go anywhere with and always have a guaranteed good time? ForStay, a luxury short-term rental service, wants to send you two on an epic 10-day tour of its multimillion-dollar homes. It will even pay you a combined $10,000 for your problems. On Thursday, the company announced its Digital Duo Dream Job. One couple, be it friends, couple or partners in crime, will be selected to travel anywhere Coachella Valley, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona. As part of the gig, the pair will have to document their journey on social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram. “By launching this program, we can showcase our amazing homes and experiences to a new generation of travelers, while giving these talented creators a chance to do what they love,” shared Sean Breuner, the founder and CEO of AvantStay. a statement. The homes include the Primrose in Scottsdale, an eight bedroom, six bathroom place that comes with its own movie room, pool, spa, basketball court, ping pong table, pool table, two outdoor fireplaces, outdoor grill, sauna, parlor, two wet bars, and a greenery . The “Digital Duo” also spends an evening at moonshine in Coachella, with five bedrooms, a pool, fire pit, wet bar and full outdoor kitchen. AvantStay covers all transportation and meals are provided by the company’s concierge service. Are these not enough benefits for you? While the track doesn’t come with a 401k, it does come with a host of curated activities, including hot air balloon rides, a custom chef dinner, poolside massages, and a few more surprises. AvantStay is now accepting applications through Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:59 PM PST. The trip will take place from Monday 9 August to Thursday 19 August 2021. Anyone 21 years or older is welcome to apply. The only other qualifications are that the applicants are social media savvy with a lot of experience posting to TikTok or Instagram Reels, and they have a thirst for travel or interior design. To apply, go to the business application page and submit up to four TikToks or Reels that best showcase your and your partners’ creative abilities, along with a short paragraph about why AvantStay should hire you.

