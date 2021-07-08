Sports
UCLA Battle UNC and the State of Ohio Meet Kentucky – CBS Denver
(CBS Local)- Fresh off a Final Four appearance in this year’s tournament, UCLA will headline the 2021 CBS Sports Classic in December. The Bruins will take on North Carolina and new coach Hubert Davis, followed by Ohio State and Kentucky in the second game of the double header.
The matchups, announced by CBS Thursday, will mark the eighth year of the event that has traditionally brought these four basketball forces together in a different location each year since 2014. -65 and North Carolina defeated UCLA 74-64.
The Bruins take on North Carolina (@UNC_Basketball) in the annual @CBSSports Classic on Saturday December 18.
PARTICULARITIES: https://t.co/m6v63YPwnm pic.twitter.com/cxMlMPkT1Y
— UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) July 8, 2021
The venue for this year’s event will be announced at a later date, but fans interested in attending can sign up to receive email notifications about ticket availability at www.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets. Fans who do register for the alerts will be eligible for exclusive presale access.
Each of the four teams currently appears in the CBSSports.com Preseason Top 25 and 1 curated by college basketball analyst Gary Parrish. The Bruins are ranked #2 in the country, followed by Kentucky (12), Ohio State (18) and North Carolina. The Bruins received a further boost to their lineup on Thursday with the announcement that top scorer Johnny Juzang has removed his name from consideration for the NBA Draft and returns to the program.
The Tar Heels have the best record in the CBS Sports Classic, with 5-2 from the previous seven editions. The Buckeyes are second with a 4-3 record, followed by Kentucky (3-4) and UCLA (2-5). For more information about the event, visit: www.cbssportsclassic.com.
The CBS Sports Classic closes out a basketball triple header for CBS that day as Gonzaga, the national runner-up, takes on Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Eastern Time in the Jerry Colangelo Classic to tip the action day.
