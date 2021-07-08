Power Ranking Nebraska Footballs Schedule by Level of Interest – 12th through 7th Nebraska Football News Scott Frost Fordham Ohio State Oklahoma Michigan Wisconsin Buffalo

Sports
Every game is important, right? Of course some are more important than others. This power ranking list is from the day it was published. Learning that two-thirds of Oklahoma’s roster decided to enter the transfer portal as we get closer to the start of the football season, these power rankings would obviously change.
What does it mean that one game is more important than another? I think that depends on the person.
For myself, how much does it hurt Nebraska if they lose this game? In a way, I can write it on nerves. How nervous I will be as each match approaches. Sometimes I’m nervous because it’s a game we should win, but maybe not. Maybe I’m nervous because it’s been almost ten years since we beat a divisional rival and we finally have to break through after multiple close games.
This is a completely subjective list.
What do you say?
#12 – Fordham – September 4
Fun fact. Fordham’s home ground, Coffey Field, has 7,000 fans. It’s in the Bronx. I think that should provide some perspective if you really need it. We all know what this game is for. It’s a great check for Fordham and it should be a game where Nebraska can get right and give their reserves some experience playing at Memorial Stadium.
When was the last game that Nebraska Football had a nice relaxing Saturday where the 3rd and 4th stringers got into the game? Maybe Fresno State in 2016?
The last full season Fordham played they went 4-8, so as far as the Patriot League teams go I’m not sure they would be considered in the top half of that league.
#11 – in Oklahoma – September 18
An early betting line I saw was that Oklahoma is favored at 18. If I were a gambler I would put money on Oklahoma. I don’t think it will be close.
As far as I’m concerned, all you need to worry about in this game is getting blown up to the point where Oklahoma sucks the soul out of the show and stomps on it.
If Nebraska can keep it under 20, I think that’s a win for this program going forward.
Oklahoma probably has the best player in the country in Spencer Rattler as a quarterback. They also have possibly the best pass rusher in the country in Nik Bonitto.
I believe that if the Nebraskas program was where we thought it would have been at this point when Scott Frost was hired, this game would probably be in the top 3 of this power ranking. Unfortunately, I’m not expecting much, so in terms of importance it will be #11.
#10 – Ohio State – November 6
Nebraska finally gets to see Ohio State dropping its schedule in 2022, meaning the Huskers will see them in 2021. I can not wait.
When it comes to a list like this, Ohio State might as well be Oklahoma. We’re pretty sure how this game will go for Nebraska and it’s not looking good.
Nebraska lost to the Buckeyes last season by 35 points. Of course, Ohio State loses a great quarterback who now plays for the best team in the NFL (DA BEARS!). Unfortunately, Ohio State has had talent for years, so there’s no reason to think the closet at QB will be empty.
Depending on Kool-Aid’s taste, I saw Nebraska go into the Ohio State game 8-1. That requires wins against Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Michigan state, Illinois and Purdue. I could also tell they were 1-8. If their record is closer to 8-1, this match will become a little more important as the season progresses.
But from now on I think we know how this game will go.
#9 – Michigan – October 9
Remember when you were blown away in 2018 against Michigan at the 56-10 beat? That was nightmare inducing.
That was Scott Frosts’ first season and Michigan hasn’t exactly been gang busters since that game. However, they have been better than Nebraska.
I’ve heard some say that Nebraska needs to come out on top against some of the big ten opponents and that Michigan at home is the perfect opportunity to do that.
I get that point, but Nebraska defeated Penn State last year in what can only be described as beautiful attacking football by both teams, who were a combined 0-6 going into the game. I may be alone, but I think beating Penn State is a bigger deal than beating Michigan right now.
That said, the odds of beating Michigan aren’t as great as Ohio and Oklahoma state. In fact, it’s not even comparable.
If Michigan were in the Nebraskas division, they would be higher up the list. Since they are not, they get #9.
That may sound contradictory when looking at the West Division Big Ten team at #8.
#8 – Wisconsin – November 20
This is when things start to get difficult. It kind of feels like you’re trying to pick your favorite kid right now. It’s hard, but not all heroes wear capes, so I’m willing to do the dirty work.
Nebraska has made some headway when it comes to competing with Wisconsin, though they’re still a little off. Well, probably more than a little off. The Huskers could take a big leap this year, but I think it’s safe to say that Nebraska still needs significant progress to beat Wisconsin in 2021.
Wisconsin is the current king of the Western Division. Any other team in the west can be beaten in my opinion, including Iowa.
The Wisconsin game comes right after a likely defeat by the state of Ohio, but before the game against Iowa to end the regular season. That’s quite a three game slip to end the season for Nebraska.
Until Nebraska makes noticeable progress, a game like this will always rank lower in importance, even if they’re in the same division.
Nebraska losing to Wisconsin doesn’t damage the season as much as others.
#7 – Buffalo – September 11
Buffalo has been hit hard by the transfer portal since former head coach Lance Leipold decided to adopt greener pastures in Kansas. Ten players have left the team since the new hire of Maurice Linguist.
If Lance Leipold had stayed with Buffalo, this game would have been in next week’s article, as it probably would have been a very difficult game for Nebraska. I’ve heard some say they believe it would have been a 50/50 game, which would make this game so much more important.
Buffalo is not devoid of talent and the closet is not completely bare, which is why they are 7th on this list. This is going to be a tougher game than we may still think, even after the loss of their head coach and all the assistants.
It’s hard to imagine a non-conference game being more important than a conference game. Buffalo could very well beat Nebraska. Nebraska is in no position to think that a game against a depleted Buffalo team is a gimmie (I think Fordham is different).
A loss to Buffalo at this point would likely be more devastating to the program than a loss to Wisconsin and Michigan, especially since it’s still early in the season.
That leaves us with Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State and Minnesota.
That will be next week!
