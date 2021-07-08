Tennis-Flawless Djokovic nears history

By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic’s form was so clinical during the fortnight of Wimbledon that it’s tempting to suggest that the All England Club engravers have already etched his name on the trophy for the sixth time.

The 34-year-old Serb looked utterly dominant and the scary thing for the other three players to make it to the semi-finals is that he probably doesn’t need top gear yet.

Five-time winner and defending champion Djokovic will face 22-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Friday, who has reached this podium for the first time in his career.

Add to that the fact that Djokovic’s sights are on winning his 20th Grand Slam title to rival record holders Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal and his career record against Shapovalov stands at 6-0, and a place in the final looks like a formality.

In Friday’s first semi-final, Matteo Berrettini will take on Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz – the man Federer had wrapped up in the quarter-finals, possibly for the last time.

Whoever wins will make history with Berrettini bidding to become the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon final and Hurkacz the first Polish man to reach the final of a Slam.

While Djokovic is part of the furniture in the business end of Grand Slams, the semi-final lineup for Wimbledon’s return after last year’s cancellation feels as fresh as the damp weather that has left Center Court luscious.

Djokovic’s biggest problem at the start of the tournament was staying upright, but since those early falls, he’s looked flawless, winning 15 straight sets since losing the opening set of his title defense to British wildcard Jack Draper.

That said, his draw was a friendly one and the only seed he faced was number 17 Cristian Garin in the fourth round.

Left-handed Shapovalov, placed 10th, represents a big step forward in terms of threat, although the Canadian must replicate the dazzling form he showed by beating two-time champions Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista Agut and Karen Khachanov en route to the semi-finals as he is to have any chance of an upset.

One thing is probably certain. Shapovalov will not sit back and wait to be knocked down by the ruthless Djokovic.

If he goes down, he will swing down.

“It’s a tennis match. Anything can happen,” Shapovalov said. “I’m going to fight for every point and believe in myself.

“I really believe I have the game to beat him and the game to win that game.”

‘BIG TEST’

Djokovic will be hugely confident though, having won 15 of his last 16 Grand Slam semi-finals and his last 19 matches at Wimbledon – a streak that saw him win the 2018 and 2019 titles.

With a 20th Grand Slam tantalizingly close, there’s no chance Djokovic will take Shapovalov lightly.

“I saw him play against Murray. He feels really great. It’s impressive how he plays,” said Djokovic.

“I’m sure it will be the biggest test I’ll have in the tournament so far, and it’s expected. It’s semi-finals.”

Berrettini has the chance to make it a decent Sunday for Italian sport with the Azzurri facing England in the Euro 2020 football final a few hours later at Wembley.

But first he has to get past the dangerous Hurkacz.

Berrettini’s run to his second Grand Slam semi-final was almost as impressive as Djokovic’s with just two sets lost.

The seventh seed placed a statement of intent by becoming the first debutant since Boris Becker in 1985 who won the Queen’s club title last month and carried that form to Wimbledon, where his first serve of 80mph and his scorching forehands helped him make his way to be made by the draw.

He is only the second Italian to reach the Wimbledon semifinals and the first since Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960.

The way he plays and with a rookie in the Grand Slam semi-final over the net, Berrettini has a clear shot at goal to become the first Italian male Grand Slam finalist since Adriano Panatta won the French Open in 1976.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)