The trials are the biggest moment for running brands

It’s hard to think of a better example of how athletics can provide compelling entertainment than last Sunday women’s 400m final at the Olympics. Allyson Felix, who is already the most decorated female American track and field star in the history of the Games with nine medals to her name, took several places in the last 100 meters to take silver, take 50.02 and make her fifth Olympic team. Felix plunged into line, beating Wadeline Jonathas by 0.01 seconds and fourth place Kendall Ellis by 0.08 seconds. The race was so close that Felix didn’t know if Shed made the team until she saw the results on the scoreboard. Afterwards, Felix and Quanera Hayes, who won the race, were joined on the track by their two-year-old children. As the cameras rolled and thousands of dizzying Hayward spectators watched, there was a brief embrace between the little offspring of the newly minted Olympians. Speaking of good TV: hugging babies. super moms cementing their postpartum comebacks by making the Olympic team. You could almost hear the NBC executives screeching in delight.

The reaction of some of the senior officials at Nike was perhaps more subdued. Two years ago, Felix signed a sponsorship agreement with the women’s clothing company Athleta. She had been a Nike runner for nearly a decade, but when she became pregnant, the company was apparently unwilling to include performance-related maternity protection in her contract, as Felix claimed in a 2019 New York Times op-ed. Since then, Nike has updated its pregnancy policy for sponsored athletes, a maternity line launched launched, and has generally sought to position itself as a progressive force in women’s sports. However, by failing to hold onto Felix, the brand missed the opportunity to become a new mother Olympian, who also happens to be the most recognizable face in American athletics. Cue the Nike hater Schadenfreude.

Maybe because I subconsciously expected an event at a new super stadium funded by Phil Knight to be a relentless Nike glorification show, but what has struck me so far with the Trials is the extent to which other brands have managed to share in the glory. Sure, the Swoosh has still had more athletes on the podium than any other company, but it hasn’t been total domination. There was New Balance’s daring podium sweep in the women’s 1,500m behind a roaring wire-to-wire win of Elle Purrier St. Pierre. In addition, the Boston-based company can now also boast a 100-meter champion Trayvon Bromel on his list. Although Noah Lyles fell short in the 100, his sponsor, Adidas, already has a sprint title, thanks to Kendra Harrisons’ dominant performance in the women’s 100m hurdles. And then there’s Puma, who has recently reinvested in professional athletics and sees his man Will Claye win gold in the triple jump.

It wasn’t just established, legacy companies that made their presence felt in Eugene; top performers were brands that didn’t exist ten years ago or were still in their infancy. The same day Felix made her fifth Olympic team with an all-black Athleta kit (and spikes from) her new shoe company Saysh), Rudy Winkler set a national record in the hammer throw at Tracksmith. (The New England makers also featured prominently during NBC’s commercial breaks, thanks to a new place where fast amateurs rip a quarter-mile replay as we hear the voiceover of noted transcendentalist poet Malcolm Gladwell.) In the men’s 10,000 meters on Friday night, Joe Klecker finished third, giving his sponsor, On Running, another Olympian to add to his roster, while Rachel Schneider did the same for Hokaby who held on to the bronze in the 5,000 women.

Naturally, when these athletes compete in Tokyo, they will all be wearing Nike’s Team USA kit. In addition, they will have limited opportunities to represent their sponsor during their maximum visibility period, thanks to restrictions imposed by the infamous Rule 40 of the International Olympic Committees. A longstanding bug bear for athletes, the ordinance is designed to protect the exclusivity rights of those brands (e.g. Coca-Cola and Visa) who have spent a sea of ​​money to be official sponsors of the Games. In the past, participants were prohibited from promoting their sponsors in any way during the Olympics, with the threat of disqualification hanging over their heads if they failed to do so. But this time things are different, at least nominally. after a amendment of Rule 40 At the end of 2019, American Olympians will be able to thank their sponsors directly for the first time during their participation in Tokyo. And these companies can also recognize their athletes during the Games.

While this represents a significant easing of the IOC’s marketing policy, strict rules remain. For example, between July 13 and August 10, the period in which Rule 40 is in effect, athletes can send up to seven thank you messages to their sponsor, while sponsors are only allowed to congratulate athletes once during that time. (Reposting from athletes is allowed, provided no additional text is included.) If you think that sounds restrictive, here’s the official wording on how athletes are allowed to recognize sponsors during the Rule 40 window:

In accordance with existing rules, thank you ads for athletes may not list or promote the products or services of the personal sponsors, and may not use any Olympic or Paralympic IP, including but not limited to the Olympic or Paralympic symbol, the emblems of the Games , the Games wordmarks (e.g. Tokyo 2020), official Games/Team attire and medals, any still or moving images from within a Games venue, reposts from Team USA, USOPC, IOC, IPC, Games or other social media content of the Olympic or Paralympic movements, or imply any relationship between a personal sponsor and Team USA, the USOPC, the Olympic or Paralympic movements, an NGB or the Games.

In other words, athletes can only thank their sponsors without mentioning any of the sponsored products listed and can only promote their Olympian status without using any Olympic Games-related imagery or language. (The fact that Tokyo 2020 is a no-go gives you a pretty good idea of ​​how protective the IOC is of its trademarks.) This should at least make for some creative Instagram posts coming in mid-July.

Such restrictions on social media won’t exist during the Trials, though, so we can expect a flood of hashtag-heavy thanks as the action continues over the weekend. The quadrennial spectacle of the Olympic Trials has long had a reputation for being the most exciting domestic competition, one where the stakes for athletes looking to make their first Olympic team are even higher than at the Games themselves. Athletic careers are short and athletes have only so many opportunities to earn a title that they can claim for the rest of their lives. For athletes and sponsors alike, now is the time to seize the moment.