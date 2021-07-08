Makeshift England shows depth by beating Pakistan in first ODI | England cricket team

When Australia A made it to the World Series Cup final in 1994-95, beating England and Zimbabwe in the group stage before finishing second to their first eleventh, one of the local newspapers asked if they were the second best team on the planet .

It would be premature to suggest the same about England’s reserves. But the way they saw Pakistan off in the first one-day international here in Cardiff, throwing the tourists for 141 in 35.2 overs before knocking off the runs with 169 balls left, confirmed the widely held belief that, in the form of a white ball in any case, the depth in English cricket is hugely impressive.

This was a makeshift side of 16 players shaved as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak after the 2-0 win over Sri Lanka and before that at least four were missing due to injury. Ben Stokess’ return from finger surgery was hastened in response to the crisis and he was asked to become captain in place of Eoin Morgan, while Chris Silverwood, the head coach, left for a family holiday.

But between them, they led England’s least experienced side since 1985 by ODI caps (135) to a crushing nine-wicket victory and a 1-0 series lead for Saturday’s second installment to a packed house at Lords.

Saqib Mahmood was the star man, his four for 42 including two wickets from the first three balls of the innings, while Dawid Malan (68 not out of 69 balls) and Zak Crawley (58 no out of 50) crossed to goal in a blitz of 15 celebrate.

It was a very clinical feat, said Stokes, who accounted for 98 of England’s caps before the match. We have not been pressured, but I have no doubt that we will one day. Not every game of cricket goes as smoothly as today.

After passing PCR tests and having one training session together, Stokes had asked his players to play with a smile on their face and seize the opportunity. After five new caps were presented for a coin toss, he won Phil Salt, Crawley, Lewis Gregory, Brydon Carse and John Simpson, the recipients Mahmood met with this assignment.

The 24-year-old has found a new level of late and along with his work at Lancashire, his time in the Pakistan Super League seems to have worked wonders. He started here with blistering intensity, capping Imam-ul-haq lbw’s first ball on review for Simpson behind the stumps and cutting off the world’s best, Babar Azam, for a W0W start of the procedure.

With Somersets Gregory sharing the new ball and producing a beauty to give Simpson his first international dismissal at the age of 32, Mohammed Rizwan falling behind, and Mahmood as left-handed debutant Saud Shakeel held lbw, England had taken power four times. Beaten -play for the third consecutive game, despite being the first full-fledged side to make 11 changes.

From 26 to four in the seventh over Pakistan, they were in dire need of a backlash, but despite Fakhar Zaman and Sohaib Maqsood putting 53 on it, including an outrageous six over Carse’s extra coverage of the latter, all too often they were architects of their own demise. Just one warm-up within the squad can explain some of the rustiness, but a number of layoffs were gifted.

Fakhar, a key part of their 2017 Champions Trophy win, was among the culprits, calling for a crazy single that ended with Maqsood being used up by James Vince for 19, before taking a wide delivery of Matt Parkinson backwards. point at 47.

The leg spinner also benefited from a hack from Hasan Ali, while his county teammate, Mahmood, later picked up Faheem Ashraf.

While Mahmood was the standout, with his hefty right-arm slingshots that may have evoked memories of Waqar Younis to the Glamorgan faithful and Pakistani fans among the capped 3,000-strong crowd, Carse, the Durham right-armer who, during his seven years, also stood out. overtime.

The speedgun didn’t quite support claims that Craig Overton has found an extra yard of pace over the past 18 months, but he was similarly neat and wiped out the last two wickets. Stokes, fit to bowl, sent six deliveries.

The chase was a breeze. Salt’s return to the land of his birth was ended at seven by Shaheen Shah Afridi, throwing the sink in the kitchen at one to slip, but Malan and Crawley made merry afterward. Malan was all the way back from a break for personal reasons, while Crawley rode with a confidence that had been missing from his recent Test appearances.

The pair could still be rivals for the No. 3 spot in the Test series against India given the top-shelf battle, but in this second, arguably third-rate one-day squad, she and Mahmood sum up the roster of talent that has shaped .