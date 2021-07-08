Sports
North Carolina players not in favor of proposed 12-team College Football Playoff, says coach Mack Brown Mac
North Carolina coach Mack Brown said on Thursday that during a team discussion about the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, his players were against the format and favored six to eight teams.
During an extended Zoom with reporters, Brown said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips had asked all coaches for player feedback on expanding the playoffs. Last month, the CFP board of directors authorized the commissioners to proceed with the expansion from four to twelve teams, with an implementation date yet to be determined.
North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel told ESPN that no one on the team raised their hand in favor of a 12-team playoff. He said a few players preferred to stay at four, while the majority were split between six to eight teams.
“I feel that 12 teams is too many games in a season for players who want to play football for a long time,” Gemmel said in a telephone interview. “Sixteen, 17 games in a season is a lot of wear and tear on the body, especially for guys who don’t come out when they play.”
Players also strongly believed that conference champions should be given an automatic spot alongside the top 5 champions group. In the proposed 12-team format, there would be no automatic bids. In addition, Brown said some players questioned whether 12 teams were good enough to win the national championship.
“Because they wanted the playoffs to be about who is good enough to win all the games or win the national championship, and not just have some teams involved,” Brown said.
Interestingly, North Carolina may have benefited from a 12-team format last season. The Tar Heels finished the regular season 8-3 and secured a spot in a New Year’s Six game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl after finishing No. 13 in the final CFP standings. There is little doubt that they would certainly have been in the discussion to take last place.
“Just talking to some guys on the team, if we let Virginia and Florida State slip, you can’t get those games back,” Gemmel said. “I don’t feel like we deserve to be in the playoffs if you lose two games this season.”
Phillips said in a statement last month, after the board of directors approved the expansion, that the league looked forward to letting student athletes participate in the discussions about what’s best for postseason college football.
Brown regretted that the enlargement discussion and subsequent decision proceeded as quickly as they did, without getting as much input from all stakeholders as possible. The CFP management committee is currently undergoing a summer review with bowl games and ESPN to determine the feasibility of the 12-team plan. The board will meet again in September.
“I said that in my opinion we need more inclusion in athletes who play, and we need more inclusion from the coaches who coach it, so the voice needs to be heard,” said Brown. “Decisions aren’t final yet, but I thought it was important that our commissioner wanted reactions from our players. We’re just trying to make sure everyone understands everyone’s thoughts when we make such a huge jump from four to 12.” rather than just letting it happen.”
Gemmel added that while the play-off expansion will open the field for more teams, he and his teammates have only one goal in mind: to win every game and become ACC champions.
“It gives us a better chance of getting into the play-offs, but that’s not really our business at the moment,” said Gemmel. “We’re trying to win every football game and win the ACC Championship, so we want to finish in the top four regardless of the College Football Playoffs. We were thinking between 12, 6 and 8, maybe let’s have a game here and there fall, but everyone’s thoughts about the team are we win every game, and we win the ACC championship. Why worry if we come in 12th place, we’re in the play-off? That’s what we think We’re thinking about being the number 1 team in the country. That’s a good thing.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/31783893/north-carolina-players-not-favor-12-team-college-football-playoff-says-coach-mack-brown
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]