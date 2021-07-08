North Carolina players not in favor of proposed 12-team College Football Playoff, says coach Mack Brown Mac

North Carolina coach Mack Brown said on Thursday that during a team discussion about the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, his players were against the format and favored six to eight teams.

During an extended Zoom with reporters, Brown said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips had asked all coaches for player feedback on expanding the playoffs. Last month, the CFP board of directors authorized the commissioners to proceed with the expansion from four to twelve teams, with an implementation date yet to be determined.

North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel told ESPN that no one on the team raised their hand in favor of a 12-team playoff. He said a few players preferred to stay at four, while the majority were split between six to eight teams.





2 Related

“I feel that 12 teams is too many games in a season for players who want to play football for a long time,” Gemmel said in a telephone interview. “Sixteen, 17 games in a season is a lot of wear and tear on the body, especially for guys who don’t come out when they play.”

Players also strongly believed that conference champions should be given an automatic spot alongside the top 5 champions group. In the proposed 12-team format, there would be no automatic bids. In addition, Brown said some players questioned whether 12 teams were good enough to win the national championship.

“Because they wanted the playoffs to be about who is good enough to win all the games or win the national championship, and not just have some teams involved,” Brown said.

Interestingly, North Carolina may have benefited from a 12-team format last season. The Tar Heels finished the regular season 8-3 and secured a spot in a New Year’s Six game against Texas A&M in the Capital One Orange Bowl after finishing No. 13 in the final CFP standings. There is little doubt that they would certainly have been in the discussion to take last place.

“Just talking to some guys on the team, if we let Virginia and Florida State slip, you can’t get those games back,” Gemmel said. “I don’t feel like we deserve to be in the playoffs if you lose two games this season.”

Phillips said in a statement last month, after the board of directors approved the expansion, that the league looked forward to letting student athletes participate in the discussions about what’s best for postseason college football.

Brown regretted that the enlargement discussion and subsequent decision proceeded as quickly as they did, without getting as much input from all stakeholders as possible. The CFP management committee is currently undergoing a summer review with bowl games and ESPN to determine the feasibility of the 12-team plan. The board will meet again in September.

“I said that in my opinion we need more inclusion in athletes who play, and we need more inclusion from the coaches who coach it, so the voice needs to be heard,” said Brown. “Decisions aren’t final yet, but I thought it was important that our commissioner wanted reactions from our players. We’re just trying to make sure everyone understands everyone’s thoughts when we make such a huge jump from four to 12.” rather than just letting it happen.”

Gemmel added that while the play-off expansion will open the field for more teams, he and his teammates have only one goal in mind: to win every game and become ACC champions.

“It gives us a better chance of getting into the play-offs, but that’s not really our business at the moment,” said Gemmel. “We’re trying to win every football game and win the ACC Championship, so we want to finish in the top four regardless of the College Football Playoffs. We were thinking between 12, 6 and 8, maybe let’s have a game here and there fall, but everyone’s thoughts about the team are we win every game, and we win the ACC championship. Why worry if we come in 12th place, we’re in the play-off? That’s what we think We’re thinking about being the number 1 team in the country. That’s a good thing.”