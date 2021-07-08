Table tennis player Manika Batra on her way to Olympic Games in Tokyo

Personally, I believe that my achievements will revolutionize table tennis in India, especially after my performance at Commonwealth Games

Congratulations on your qualification for the Olympic Games in the mixed doubles. What do you expect?

Table tennis star Manika Batra’s childish voice is laced with both humility and determination. The ASICS brand athlete who is the first Indian woman to win a singles gold at the Commonwealth Games and also the first female player from India to break into the top 50 (career best of 47 and currently ranked at 62) answered some questions from The Telegraph on her way to the Tokyo Olympics, her inspirations and her icons.

Thank you very much. I expect the best and will leave no stone unturned for my country. I have been working with my coach, Sanmay Paranjape, on my moves specific to mixed doubles here in Pune. He continues to work on it especially with me.

The preparation must be intense and special. Can you walk us through your current schedule?

Of course yes, it is very special for me and I am preparing for the most exciting event with support from our country. I feel much fitter than I was. I have practiced at a high level on the table and also on multiburst. My coach sets up a very challenging schedule, which is a task in itself. At the end of it, we analyze and decide the next plan of efforts. In general, I’m motivated to work even harder every day and I think that’s a good sign. I never think about results, which helped me before Tokyo. My job is to work on my weakness and hone my strength so as not to stagnate at a certain level. I work hard and will continue to do so.

Participating in the Olympics is a dream come true for any athlete. Did you get goosebumps? How did you celebrate?

I’m excited and excited, plus, nervous. But at the same time I stay calm and work on my game and fitness. I will do my best for the country in Tokyo.

Do you get performance anxiety? How have you dealt with your nerves under pressure over the years?

Keeping the right balance during competitions is very important for every athlete. The overall mental aspect is important in sports. The whole situation we found ourselves in last year tested our determination and I prefer to stay calm and composed. That’s where I feel I’m normally strong and competitive.

Table tennis is one of the fastest forms of play. Concentration is of the utmost importance as a flash of a second decides whether you win the point or not. With the rising expectations of your fans and loved ones, it also gets more difficult. Sure, I like their expectation, but it’s getting harder to balance everything. I enjoy participating in a variety of healthy activities, such as meditation and concentration exercises, especially while preparing for important tournaments.

You are a brand athlete with ASICS who believes in the motto of a healthy mind in a healthy body. What are your main mantras for achieving a healthy mind and body?

I think the key to success is your commitment, dedication and self-discipline. Therefore, my association with ASICS has added more meaning to my career with the message of A healthy mind in a healthy body, especially in the unusual time of Covid-19. I never compromised on my training and health, even when I was indoors. It is important to keep both your body and mind in check by living an active lifestyle.

How satisfying was your association with ASICS?

I joined the league in 2019 and it has been satisfying ever since. ASICS has a great track record of supporting athletes in all sports and enabling them to reach their peak. I always encourage women around me to exercise. My thoughts really resonate with the brand ethos and supporting feminine power, which is one of the reasons for my association.

Also, as a table tennis player, it is important to stand comfortably and react quickly to your opponent’s attack. I tested ASICS shoes and found them to be the best match for my attacking game. Their shoes keep me light on my feet and the gel technology gives me an added advantage in terms of resilience and agility.

How much has life changed since the 2018 Commonwealth Games?

Personally, I believe that my achievements will revolutionize table tennis in India, especially after my performance at Commonwealth Games. More people will sit up and notice it. The journey has taught me a lot since then. Everything I’ve learned about the game, the many different things about work, people and life, will be fine in the future. Of course I would love to be competitive, play harder and better and represent India in big tournaments and matches. My dream is to take table tennis to the top of India.

Do you practice any other sport?

I don’t have time to play any other sport, but when I have time I would like to play tennis.

Who are your all-time favorite athletes?

Of course Mary Kom, PV, Sindhu, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo. I think there are many more because everyone is working hard for their country and doing their best.