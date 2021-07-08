Sha’Carri Richardson has to run the Olympic 100 meters on Zoom.





Things are getting worse for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, like a spectacle, even beyond the fact that 2020 is long gone and they haven’t happened yet. American viewers were briefly reminded and involved in the upcoming competitions thanks to the sight of charismatic and telegenic sprinter ShaCarri Richardson qualifying for the 100m, only to learn that Richardson had tested positive for marijuana, a non-performance-enhancing substance. and would be kicked out of the 100-meter race and left out of the 4×100-meter relay team. With the late start of the Olympics almost upon us, Japan has declared a COVID-19 emergency and announced that the games will have to be held without spectators. Instead of the overcrowded quadrennial gathering of the world, the 2020 [Sic] Olympics will feature athletes competing at their obscure sports in empty, silent arenas (or, worse, empty arenas with gaudy piped sound). Rather than a relief from the limited reality of the pandemic, Tokyo will be a stark, globally broadcast continuation of that same reality. Instead of mass excitement and spectacle, the Olympics will likely offer a haunting sense of loneliness and alienation. Unless, that is, ShaCarri Richardson goes ahead and runs the 100 yards. Alone, on a track, in front of a crowd of screaming, vaccinated American fans. If there’s one thing the pandemic has demonstrated beyond the ultimate beauty and fragility of the social and logistical infrastructure that held 21st-century civilization together, it’s that you don’t have to be physically in one place to participate. participate in an event. From high school concerts in living rooms to the state-by-state roll call vignettes of the Democratic National Conventions, we’ve grown accustomed to piecing together what were previously collective, site-specific activities from separate, individual contributions. As the rule-bound, weed-free Olympians soberly sprint the official track, their footsteps echoing on the empty seats of the Japan National Stadium, Richardson can race against the clock in front of cheering fans at the Superdome, or LA Memorial Coliseum, or 100 enclosed yards from the Vegas Strip, streamed live to TVs, computers and mobile devices around the world. It will be like she was there, only better. American sprinter ShaCarri Richardson retired from Tokyo Olympics relay team Podcast Episode ShaCarri Richardson did nothing wrong Will Black Female Athletes Lead Olympic Protests? Wait, why is cannabis banned at the Olympics? If it’s too strange to watch Richardson run around the track on her own, the same broadcast technology that gives us projected flags and moving world record markers in the pool can generate copies of the official Olympic sprint field for her to run into. Or keep her company with three randomly chosen citizens, one Racing President, and the freeze. Put on some big electric fans to match the head or tailwind in Tokyo, and let her go. You could say that this will be a mockery of the Olympics, to which I respond: how could it be? It would simply turn a pious farce into a joyful farce. Do the rules say you can’t test positive for marijuana and be an Olympic competitor? Well, the rules also say you shouldn’t try to host an international sporting event during a still uncontrolled global disease outbreak, and here we are. Even if Richardson set the fastest time, the International Olympic Committee would certainly never award an absent runner a medal. Someone else will stand on a stage and hear their national anthem played. ShaCarri Richardson will have to settle for the cheers of the crowd.

