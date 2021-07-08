Complete Cricket League Round-Up Week 11 & 12

In Week 11 of the Birmingham League Division One, Berkswell (199 for three) defeated Leamington (118 all out).

Asked to bat first, Leamington was bowled cheaply by former Bear, Ateeq Javid (three for 14) and Awais Mohammed (three for five). Javid (57) then paired up with another former bear, Nick James (50 not out) to help Berkswell home.

Kidderminster (150 for eight) lost to Ombersley (154 for seven). Notable performances came from former Worcestershire players Neil Pinner (43) and Gareth Andrew (4-24).

Knowle & Dorridge (199 for eight) tied with Barnt Green (78 for eight). K&D were asked to bat first and put down an ominous total on a very wet wicket after the storms of the previous evening. Former Bears Pathway player Alex Phillips scored 67, while Robbie Shurmer scored four for 63 for Barnt Green. At 17 for five, Barnt Green struggled from the start but managed to hold on to the draw. Chris Cheslin’s choice of K&D bowlers (four for 25).

Moseley (140 for eight) tied with West Bromwich Dartmouth (263 for nine). Dartmouth scored an impressive 263 in their allotted 55 overs thanks to Abraash Khan (116) and former England player Kabir Ali (56). At 117 for five, Moseley could never come close to Dartmouth’s total, but he managed to hold on to the draw. Another former bear, Andrew Umeed (47), top scorer for Moseley.

Shifnal (200 for nine) tied with Shrewsbury (217 for nine). Tyler Ibbotson (72) and Peter Clark (51) played for Shrewsbury with Xavier Clarke handing in excellent figures of seven for 45 for Shifnal. Clarke then finished an impressive day with 60 in response, but to no avail as Shifnal had to settle for a draw.

Walsall (239 for seven) tied with Smethwick (155 for eight). Vriitya Aravind and Amit John recorded an opening partnership of 155 runs, but Walsall was unable to capitalize, eventually reaching 239 in a rain that reduced 47 during the match. Jordan Bulpitt (three for 49) and Luke Stynes ​​slowed down Smethwick’s response, with the visitors settling for a share of the points thanks to Gurinder Singh’s 65*.

In Division Two, Barnards Green (79 all-out) lost to Oswestry (93 all-out). Jonathan Dovey took four for six for Barnards Green, while Alex Selby (five for 43) and Warrick Fynn (five for three) teamed up for Oswestry.

Bridgnorth (249 for seven) tied with Dorridge (163 for eight). David Exhall (100 and four for 39), Karl Quiney (57) and Simon Gregory (61) played for Bridgnorth with Ben Shepperson (80) the only Dorridge batsman to resist.

Harborne (187 for nine) defeated Kenilworth Wardens (183 all-out). In a close match, Wardens first batted against Ali Zarayub Asif (59) and Ben Rex (61) who both made half a century. Jasper Davidson took five for 54 for Harborne. In a tight finish, Harbornes put the last pair on 44 to take the home team to victory.

Himley (160 for six) defeated Bromsgrove (156 all out) and

Wolverhampton (236 for six) defeated Pelsall (235 for six).

With the increase in Covid cases across the region, only three matches took place in Division One in Week 12.

Leamington (111 for four) tied with Shifnal (208 for six). In a game hit by the rain, Shifnal first batted with Tom Collins who scored 56 and Chris Murrall 50. Both teams had to settle for a draw as the Leamingtons reaction was cut short after 28 overs due to rain.

Smethwick (181 all out) lost to Berkswell (182 for two). Gurinder Singh (111) anchored Smethwicks innings with former Bears sailor Grant Thornton taking three for 46 and Ateeq Javid three for 42. Javid then scored an unbeaten 100 and Nick James 59 not out for Berkswell in a comfortable win.

Walsall (100 all out) lost to Kidderminster (240 for eight). Batting first, a good team performance from Kiddi helped them reach 240 in a match with less rain (51 overs), the former Worcestershire duo, Matt Pardoe and Neil Pinner both scored half a century. Walsall immediately ran into trouble at 50 for five and never recovered, eventually being knocked out thanks to opening bowlers Chris Steele (three for 26) and Ben Parker (four for 25).

In Division Two, Bromsgrove (179 all out) lost to Pelsall (183 for seven), Adrian Ward (four for 45 and 46) and Ben Nightingale (four for 51) starring Pelsall. Halesowen (158 for five) defeated Wolverhampton (156 all-out), James Rudge garnered excellent numbers of seven for 51 for Halesowen.

Wem (104 all-out) lost to Barnards Green (107 for four) while Jonathan Dovey took four for 55 for the Green. Dorridge (259 for seven) v Himley was eventually abandoned due to rain, as were Kenilworth Wardens (232 for seven) v Bridgnorth and Oswestry (15 no loss) v Harborne (105 all out).