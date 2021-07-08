2021-22 Redbird Football Scholarship Endowment Recipients Announced

NORMAL, sick. Every year, deserving football student athletes from the state of Illinois are chosen as recipients of prestigious Illinois state scholarships, and this year, six outstanding Redbird football players were selected for these awards by ISU head football coach Brock Spack .

The 2021-22 winners of the five scholarships awarded to football student athletes include: Timothy McCloyn II , Jason Lewan | , Tanner Table , Drew Bones , Kenton Wilhoit and Shanon Reid . Each reflects the standards set forth by those who made the endowments, and each truly represents what it means to be a Redbird football student athlete.

“All of our recipients this year are very deserving of the 2021-22 awards,” said Spack. “Each of these student-athletes embodies everything you want in a member of our program. They are all great students and work extremely hard on the field, but they are even better people off the field. They serve as leaders for the rest of their teammates and set an example for all of them to follow in their time here in the state of Illinois.”

WF Ruebus Endowed Scholarship // Timothy McCloyn II |Senior | fullback | Lake In The Hills, Illinois

McCloyn has been an integral part of the Redbird rush attack for the past four seasons and has been the group’s primary fullback. He remains one of the best in his position in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and was named an All-MVFC Honorable Listing roster after the spring of 2021. McCloyn is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Kinesiology and Recreation and has a cumulative GPA of 3.67.

Funded in 2005 by a gift from the WF Ruebus Foundation, this scholarship honors the foundation’s creator, Walton Ruebush, a 1932 Illinois graduate who captained the Redbird soccer team. Mr. Ruebus, who died in 1991, began his professional life as a teacher and coach before becoming a leader in personal finance. Each applicant for a Ruebush Football Scholarship must: Be or have been enrolled in good standing at Illinois State University, have demonstrated strong academic achievement as evidenced by a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, and a member in good standing of the Illinois State University football team.

Ed Struck & Carl D. Heldt Endowed Scholarship // Jason Lewan | | Junior | Defense Lineman | Yorkville, Illinois

Lewan is a three-year defensive-line starter for the Redbirds, starting 26 consecutive games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He started the first two games of the spring of 2021, before suffering a seasonal injury. Lewan is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marketing and has a GPA of 3.76.

The Ed Struck and Carl D. Heldt Endowed Football Scholarship was established and first awarded in 2012. Due to the impact of these two coaches, a group of former ISU players instituted this scholarship and it is awarded annually. Ed Struck was ISU’s head football coach for more than 20 years, while Carl D. Heldt was on the faculty for 22 years. This endowed scholarship will forever serve as a legacy for future generations of Illinois State University student athletes.

Rollie & Mary Mercer Endowed Scholarship // Tanner Table | Junior | Tight end | Independence, Missouri

Taula appeared in 28 games for the Redbirds in the past three seasons, with four starts by the end during the spring season 2021. In just four games, he set career highs in receptions (13), yards (122) and touchdowns (2 ). Taula is currently pursuing a recreation management degree and maintains a cumulative GPA of 3.46.

The Rollie Mercer Endowed Scholarship was established in October 2018. Preference will be given to a soccer student athlete who is currently enrolled and in good academic standing. In addition, preference will be given to an attacking player (tight end with #85 if applicable) who demonstrates a team-first stance.

Bill Mitze Endowed Scholarship // Drew Bones |Junior | Attacking Lineman | Ottawa, Kansas

Bones is a three-year front-line starter for the Redbirds and was instrumental in the success of All-American James Robinson throughout his All-American career. Bones has plans to become a physical education teacher and coach when he graduates and currently has a 3.38 GPA.

The Bill Mitze Endowed Scholarship was established in August 2018. Bill was a football student athlete from 1957-1959 and graduated from ISU in 1960. He was an education administrator, teacher and coach for a long time before retiring. He was also an active member of several civic and church organizations. Preference will be given to a football student athlete majoring in education or with high academic achievement in their chosen field of study.

James R. Tague Endowed Scholarship // Kenton Wilhoit | Junior| Linebacker | Oak Grove, Missouri

Wilhoit took on the role of starting middle linebacker for the Redbirds in the spring of 2021, having spent the previous two seasons as a special team luminary. He tied for the team lead in tackles with 22 in the four games played and also had an interception return for a touchdown at UNI. Wilhoit currently holds a 3.43 GPA in business administration at ISU.

The James R. Tague Endowed Scholarship was established in April 2015 following a generous gift from Jim’s family in memory of a Redbird football student athlete. Jim was a standout on the Redbird football team and was inducted into the Illinois State Percy Family Hall of Fame for his achievements on the gridiron in 1990. Jim was an extremely successful insurance salesman and consultant, running his own agency for over 50 years . He was an avid golfer and sports fan, and a staunch ISU Redbird supporter.

Andrew C. Butler Endowed Scholarship // Shanon Reid | Junior | Linebacker | Fort Meyers, Florida

Reid made an immediate impression for the Redbirds in his first season last spring, earning the All-MVFC Honorable Mention accolade at linebacker. He finished the year with 18 tackles, a sack and three tackles-for-loss in a breakthrough debut season. He is pursuing a degree in university studies and has a 3.10 GPA.

The Andrew C. Butler Endowed Scholarship was established in May 2015 from donations in memory of Andy Butler. Andy attended his beloved Illinois State University and graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. Andy was an extremely successful salesperson and manager for Sprint. He was an avid golfer and sports fan, and a staunch ISU Redbird supporter. He had a passion for connecting ISU alumni and fans with Redbird Athletics and enjoyed attending games with his fiancée Jamie. The donation will rotate in favor of a member of Redbird’s men’s basketball, soccer, or men’s golf team.

These endowed scholarships are among 33 available to Illinois state student athletes funded by private donors. For more information on instituting or contributing to a scholarship, please contact the Weisbecker Scholarship Fund office at (309) 438-3803. For more information on each current donation, visit the WSF website at www.weisbeckerscholarshipfund.com.

