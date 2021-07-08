Tennis duo Otay Ranch makes history in section

Otay Ranchs MJ Abarca thought he and partner Emely Valencia had a good chance of making it to the semi-finals.

They were placed fourth and the No. 1 and No. 2 teams were experienced players with a long list of achievements.

Mustangs coach Dan Woodward realized the challenge, but should the duo triumph, they could be the answer to a future trivia question: name the only mixed doubles champions in the section’s history.

That’s because with the coronavirus, the girls’ and boys’ tennis seasons, usually split into the girls in the fall and the boys in the spring, were combined to give everyone a chance. Chances are, once things get back to normal, they’ll split up again.

The No. 1 seed was way ahead of everyone else, Woodward said. Then it was like No. 2 and 3 and then another drop to 4-5-6. But you never know.

Indeed.

Abarca and Valencia were part of the undefeated Otay Ranch Mesa League championship team, and once they realized they would be partners in mixed doubles, they took on the challenge.

In the end, they got a little break to make it to the championship and then upset sister brother No. 2 seed Katie and Jackson Codd of Canyon Crest Academy, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, and made history. Recall that Katie Codd was a freshman singles champion and her brother had a higher UTR (Universal Tennis Ranking) than MJ

We decided to compete in mixed doubles a few days before the deadline, and originally we thought that me and our number 1 singles, Arianne Pepa, would be Abarca before it was decided that Pepa would play singles where she lost in the championship match . I had played mixed doubles with Emely a few times before.

Once we knew we would be playing mixed doubles, we played every day from 3pm to 9pm every chance we could, except on weekends when the courts were taken.

At the Mountain View Sports and Racquet Club, they picked up friends like Serra’s Hannah Lov-Troung, Sage Creek High’s Hailey Jung, Eastlake Highs Taylor Jenkins, Bonita Vistas Matthew Garrido, Azusa-Pacifics Carolyn Brooner and Emely’s younger brother, Adrian. train against.

The idea was to get as many different types of players as possible so that nothing would surprise us, Abarca said.

It worked well, because the championships made Abarca confident they could still win if he had what he called a terrible second set, as Valencia picked him up with her accurate serve. When Valencia started to feel the pressure in the third set, the bases of Abarcas’ forehand were deadly.

I really lost confidence in the third set because I made three double faults, and we were 4-2 behind, said Valencia. MJ was helpful, he told me not to worry but to focus on the next point. We both carried each other.

I was nervous and he told me not to be careful, to be aggressive, that we really had nothing to lose. We just had to keep our cool and show no mercy. We knew we could play better because we played better in the first round. I couldn’t have wished for a better partner.

Winning CIF was totally unexpected.

About that break. The number 1 seeded team was forced to go to the sidelines when one of the members suffered an injury. So instead of playing the No. 1 seed, the Mustang duo faced the No. 5 team of St. Augustine and Our Lady of Peace players in the semifinals, 6-2, 7-6 ( 7-5).

They didn’t need help in the championship.

Both the players and their coach realized that normally this would not have been possible.

I really enjoyed having boys and girls seasons together because I will miss having MJ and the other guys there, said Valencia.

Abarca agrees 100 percent.

More people came to the games, especially the championship (which was played on a side court), he said. It’s so much more social to combine the two. They should just do it.

Woodward thought a little differently.

I wish they had a state tournament this year, he said. The way they played I wouldn’t have bet against them.

Steve Brand is a freelance writer.