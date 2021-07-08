Sports
Are Ashleigh Barty vs. Karolina Pliskova in Wimbledon Final
WIMBLEDON, England Center Court is back to full capacity as England gradually eases its pandemic restrictions. The fans who happily slurp Pimms in their expensive seats, certainly got two very different games for their money on Thursday.
The women’s first semi-final, between Ashleigh Barty and Angelique Kerber, was a craft fair, full of plaque and trickery and often long rallies. The second semifinal, between Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova, was heavy metal: thunderous services, big-bang returns and Sabalenkas screeching.
But the goal was the same for all concerned, and when the silence finally returned to what tennis has closest to a temple, the Wimbledon finalists were current world No. 1 Barty and a former No. 1, Pliskova.
Barty, who defeated Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3), is aiming for her first Wimbledon title on Saturday. Pliskova, who gathered to beat Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, will aim for her first Grand Slam title.
While both Barty and Pliskova have excellent serves, the final will also be a contrast in styles.
Pliskova, 29, is an angular, identical six-foot-tall twin brother from the Czech Republic with relatively flat foundations and a blunt streak who has hired and fired countless coaches in her professional career.
Barty, 25, is an Australian of solid build and diplomatic skills who has long worked with Craig Tyzzer as her coach and who tends to use words like us and our when referring to her tennis matches. While Pliskova likes to knock her shots off the bounce quickly, Barty relies on heavy spin. She has a whipping forehand, but her signature shot is a one-handed chipback hand that stays low on any surface, but is particularly difficult for her opponents to dig out on grass.
The battle was decisive in Bartys and Pliskovas, only previous matchup in a final: Barty won in straight sets on the Miami Open 2019, on track to claim the No. 1 ranking at the end of the year.
I think she has an extremely difficult game to play, said Pliskova. It’s going to be tough on grass because of her slice and just her game in general.
Pliskova noted that Barty can make her opponents play ugly, but that certainly wasn’t the adjective that summed up her semifinal with Kerber: an eye-catching duel full of net-skimming brilliance, frequent tempo changes and world-class defense.
Barty and Kerber squatted, knees sometimes scraping the turf, and Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon champion, took the upper hand in the second set before being broken by love when she served for it at 5-3. Barty rolled on from there and won the first six points of the tiebreak while Kerber faltered before recovering and winning three straight points. But the wave came too late to keep Barty out of her first Wimbledon singles final.
I wasn’t sure it would ever happen, to be honest, Barty said. I think you have to keep positioning yourself. I think Wimbledon has been a great learning place for me.
She won the girls title here in 2011 at the age of 15, showing that she had the potential to become a star. But while her all-court game seems well-suited to grassing the slipping backhand, penetrating serve and sharp volleys, it took her another 10 years to make a serious run for the title.
In 2018 she was defeated in the third round by Daria Kasatkina. In 2019, weeks after winning her first major singles title at the French Open, she was upset in the fourth round by Alison Riske. Wimbledon was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Probably 2018, 2019 was one of my hardest weeks of play, said Barty. I learned a lot from those two times. I think your greatest growth often comes from your darkest times. I think this is why this tournament has been so important to me.
She has effectively run the clock after retiring from the second round of the French Open last month due to a hip injury.
To be fair, it would be touch-and-go, she said. Everything had to be right to give myself the chance to play pain free and play in the knowledge that I could rely on my body.
Barty seemed more gifted than rugged at times during her career, prone to major competition nerves, but she showed plenty of resilience against the resurgent Kerber. Barty smiled before taking the balls to serve the first game, and although she made a double foul on the opening point, she jumped out to an early lead and maintained a high standard.
I think the most important thing about these jobs is probably that you have to adapt, she said. The courts change drastically from the start of the event to the end of the event. Learning to play and adjusting the way you play as the grass changes is an important part. It gets faster. It gets harder. It’s also about keeping it simple, just getting out there and enjoying the opportunity.
Barty stopped enjoying the tour at some point and took an extended hiatus from 2014 as she struggled to cope with the pressures of constant travel and expectations. She also spent most of 2020 at home in Australia due to the pandemic, skipping the US Open and French Open. But she has embraced returning to competition, even if it has meant months away from home due to Australia’s quarantine restrictions.
Now only Pliskova stands in her way of becoming the first Australian Wimbledon women’s singles champion since her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley won in 1980.
Pliskova, sown eighth, stands upright. She had to play and serve bravely to withstand the onslaught of second-placed Sabalenkas on Thursday. Sabalenka is arguably the biggest hitter in the women’s game, with a relentless style akin to Serena Williams’s and with first and second serves averaging faster than some of the leading men.
But Pliskova was able to break the serve early in both the second and third sets and then hold onto the lead despite Sabalenka’s bustle and brawn. Pliskovas’ service isn’t as fast or stadium-rattling as Sabalenkas, but it was the more effective weapon. She won a greater percentage of first and second serve points than her Belarusian opponent. Together they accounted for the most aces ever in a women’s match at Wimbledon 32 (18 for Sabalenka, 14 for Pliskova).
Pliskova remains the most successful active female player not to have won a Grand Slam title. She came closest at the 2016 US Open, when she upset Williams before losing to Kerber and going on to become No. 1 in the final.
My second final, the second time I play against a player who is number one, Pliskova said about her match on Saturday with Barty.
Sascha Bajin, Pliskova’s new coach this season, has a decent rsum. He worked as a batting partner for Williams for a long time and coached Naomi Osaka as she won her first two Grand Slam titles. But he has not achieved the same results with his recent employers, and Pliskova struggled this year until Wimbledon, dropping to 13th in the rankings. On Monday she will be in the top 10 again, possibly as a major champion.
When we started working together, we weren’t as successful as she might have wanted or expected, Bajin told me on Thursday. You are only measured by the success you have. It doesn’t matter what kind of nice guy I am, whether I’m funny or not, she won’t keep me around if we don’t deliver results. I couldn’t be happier right now, but we have one more to go.
