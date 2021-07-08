Are Ashleigh Barty vs. Karolina Pliskova in Wimbledon Final

Pliskova, sown eighth, stands upright. She had to play and serve bravely to withstand the onslaught of second-placed Sabalenkas on Thursday. Sabalenka is arguably the biggest hitter in the women’s game, with a relentless style akin to Serena Williams’s and with first and second serves averaging faster than some of the leading men.

But Pliskova was able to break the serve early in both the second and third sets and then hold onto the lead despite Sabalenka’s bustle and brawn. Pliskovas’ service isn’t as fast or stadium-rattling as Sabalenkas, but it was the more effective weapon. She won a greater percentage of first and second serve points than her Belarusian opponent. Together they accounted for the most aces ever in a women’s match at Wimbledon 32 (18 for Sabalenka, 14 for Pliskova).

Pliskova remains the most successful active female player not to have won a Grand Slam title. She came closest at the 2016 US Open, when she upset Williams before losing to Kerber and going on to become No. 1 in the final.

My second final, the second time I play against a player who is number one, Pliskova said about her match on Saturday with Barty.

Sascha Bajin, Pliskova’s new coach this season, has a decent rsum. He worked as a batting partner for Williams for a long time and coached Naomi Osaka as she won her first two Grand Slam titles. But he has not achieved the same results with his recent employers, and Pliskova struggled this year until Wimbledon, dropping to 13th in the rankings. On Monday she will be in the top 10 again, possibly as a major champion.

When we started working together, we weren’t as successful as she might have wanted or expected, Bajin told me on Thursday. You are only measured by the success you have. It doesn’t matter what kind of nice guy I am, whether I’m funny or not, she won’t keep me around if we don’t deliver results. I couldn’t be happier right now, but we have one more to go.