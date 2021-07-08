Westside Cougars Win Girls Tackling Soccer Championship

By Greg James | [email protected]

In two years, the Kearns girls tackle football team has gone from winless to undefeated state champions.

I feel like these girls have achieved everything they set out to do, said Cougars head coach Crys Sacco.

With a few minor changes to last season’s runner-up, the team seemed more focused on its goal and his experience helped them over the edge. It changed its name to the Kearns Cougars this season to reflect the school its team members represented.

We had girls from Kearns, Granger and Hunter, Sacco said. The championship trophy goes into the Kearns trophy cabinet.

Kearns won the championship 28-7 over the Herriman Sting. The Sting scored in the last quarter to tighten up the game, but not before the Cougars took the lead.

The game went back and forth until we carried them down, Sacco said. As the game progressed, we started to dominate them. We played against them early in the season and they are a strong team.

Three years ago, the Cougars played their first season. They didn’t score a single touchdown. Last year they improved and reached the championship game, losing to Valkyrie 12-0.

This year we said: let’s do it, said Sacco. Our seniors have gained experience. Some of them started playing rugby and I think that really helped them to become better players.

Essence Charles started at quarterback; she comes from a family that loves football.

That’s a soccer family, and she’s played boy soccer, Sacco said. [Charles] makes sure everything looks flawless. She is a true leader. I know she learned a lot as a leader on this team.

The Cougars made it look easy. They won all six of their regular season games. That included a 14-7 win over Sam Gordon and the Herriman Mustangs. Gordon is an early member of the league and a leader on and off the field.

In the semifinals of the playoffs, the Cougars avenge last season’s championship loss by beating Utah Valley Valkyrie 21–0.

The Utah Girls Tackle Football League is a place where many girls experience contact sports for the first time.

We also had girls playing rugby this spring, Sacco said. Jasmine [Roth] came from Idaho, and this was her first year. We wanted to give her a chance and it changed her life. Maybe next season she will play for the Falcons (women’s team). Naliyah Rueckert is a player we couldn’t have done without. She played with us in the Pro Bowl last season.

Sacco and HeaNisi Kinikini were the head coaches. Nephi Toafe was the team’s offensive coordinator and Renica Lese Rueckert led the defense.

We had such good support, dinners the night before the games; it was fun, Sacco said.

The Cougars team included Alyssa Burnside, Angie Chapman, Essence Charles, Brianna Fowler, Ashley Hawkins, Hiva Kinikini, Lili Kinikini, Rian Kornik-Neebling, Kiona Lole, Samahra Lopez, Lionala Mayorga, Riley Moreno Hillman, Paris Ott, Jasmine Roth , Naliyah Rueckert, Karma Soaia, Leneja Toafe, Raven Toki-Mauigoa, Nakaiya Wiley, Monalani Siliga and Tusisoloa Siaia.

The League played its first game on April 7, 2015. Since then, it has grown. This season there were 32 teams divided over four divisions and 650 girls. The high school division had 14 teams. The league recently lost its lawsuit against the Utah High School Activities Association for girls-only soccer teams as a sanctioned sport.

Girls and women are now breaking down barriers in football, as referees, coaches and players. The Utah Girls Tackle Football League is thriving and participation is exploding, league officials said in a statement.

The UGTFL offers soccer for girls in the spring and is currently a club sport in Utah. The competition is the first of its kind in the country.