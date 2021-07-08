Sports
11 fun and exciting activities to do in Vancouver this weekend
Summer is in full swing and that includes summer fun.
If you’re looking for ideas to get out and about this weekend, or to enjoy a new location indoors, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some weekend activities that should be on your radar and listed them below.
RELATED: Best Places in Vancouver to Get Drunk With Your Friends This Summer
Metro Vancouver Weekend Guide – July 9-11
Watch a VIP style movie
Cineplex officially has its new VIP Cinemas in the Amazing Brentwood. From their gorgeous dining room with stunning views to the reclining chairs of the theatres, this adults-only venue is perfect for a Burnaby date night. There is a lounge with food and drinks, which you can take with you into the theater.
Experience a sea of lavender
This new lavender farm has 7 acres covered with a variety of different lavenders. Lavender is also known to have medicinal and calming properties, which would make the visit extra pleasant after a stressful year. Tickets are currently on sale and open daily until October.
Take advantage of Translink discounts on attractions
As part of the Reconnect campaign, Translink offers riders a 25% discount at hundreds of local attractions, destinations and tours. It’s a perfect way to discover BC without worrying about the drive. More buses have also been added to routes to allow for more travel in certain regions.
View art by DaVinci
The DaVinci Exhibition is an exclusive multi-room exhibition and is an interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibition is coming to Canada and will be there all summer. Take a look inside.
Go on a family-friendly walk
It is possible to have fun with the whole family while doing a good BC walk. In fact, there are some kid-friendly walks not far from Vancouver. These walks are all less than 2 miles in length and offer beauty and a great way to burn off energy.
Try your luck at a casino
As of July 1, casinos have officially reopened for the first time since March 2020. Among other things, Parq Vancouver will be one of the most anticipated places for locals to visit this weekend granted the abundance of entertainment it offers besides gambling.
Check out the new arcade in Brentwood
The Rec Room at the Amazing Brentwood Mall opened last week in Burnaby. This huge entertainment area features 2 dining areas and over 90 arcade games for gamers of all ages. From classics such as skeeball and racing to physical games such as table tennis and billiards.
Schedule a date in Playland
Impress your date with Twilight hour now on Playland. Enjoy rides and games with special lighting, for a summer evening that looks like it’s off the move Grease.
Take a day trip to Whistler
With summer in full swing and restrictions being lifted, Whistler has a number of fun and exciting activities in full swing, perfect for a day trip or weekend getaway. From white water rafting to a nightcap in Vallea Lumina, there are plenty of fun things to do to get your heart pumping this weekend.
Visit the Othello Tunnels
One of BC’s most popular spots has finally reopened for the season. Othello tunnels were closed for most of last year due to rock falls and landslides, but they eventually announced their reopening. This popular attraction features 5 tunnels and fantastic views and hiking trails of the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park. The site does get busy though, so remember to get there early.
One last time shopping at Disney
Disney stores will officially close their doors next week on July 14. So there is less than a week left if you want to visit for the last time. This is also a great opportunity to get some cheap merchandise as all of their stores are currently having closing sales up to 40% off while supplies last.
Whatever you do, we hope you enjoy your weekend activities on July 9th! If you take a picture you want us to show, don’t forget to tag us ons Instagram with #604Now.
For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
Get more 604 delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, compete and stay connected.
Sources
2/ https://604now.com/fun-exciting-weekend-guide-activities-july-9-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]