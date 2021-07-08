11 fun and exciting activities to do in Vancouver this weekend

Summer is in full swing and that includes summer fun.

If you’re looking for ideas to get out and about this weekend, or to enjoy a new location indoors, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some weekend activities that should be on your radar and listed them below.

Metro Vancouver Weekend Guide – July 9-11

Watch a VIP style movie

Cineplex officially has its new VIP Cinemas in the Amazing Brentwood. From their gorgeous dining room with stunning views to the reclining chairs of the theatres, this adults-only venue is perfect for a Burnaby date night. There is a lounge with food and drinks, which you can take with you into the theater.

Experience a sea of ​​lavender

This new lavender farm has 7 acres covered with a variety of different lavenders. Lavender is also known to have medicinal and calming properties, which would make the visit extra pleasant after a stressful year. Tickets are currently on sale and open daily until October.

Take advantage of Translink discounts on attractions

As part of the Reconnect campaign, Translink offers riders a 25% discount at hundreds of local attractions, destinations and tours. It’s a perfect way to discover BC without worrying about the drive. More buses have also been added to routes to allow for more travel in certain regions.

View art by DaVinci

The DaVinci Exhibition is an exclusive multi-room exhibition and is an interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibition is coming to Canada and will be there all summer. Take a look inside.

Go on a family-friendly walk

It is possible to have fun with the whole family while doing a good BC walk. In fact, there are some kid-friendly walks not far from Vancouver. These walks are all less than 2 miles in length and offer beauty and a great way to burn off energy.

Try your luck at a casino

As of July 1, casinos have officially reopened for the first time since March 2020. Among other things, Parq Vancouver will be one of the most anticipated places for locals to visit this weekend granted the abundance of entertainment it offers besides gambling.

Check out the new arcade in Brentwood

The Rec Room at the Amazing Brentwood Mall opened last week in Burnaby. This huge entertainment area features 2 dining areas and over 90 arcade games for gamers of all ages. From classics such as skeeball and racing to physical games such as table tennis and billiards.

Schedule a date in Playland

Impress your date with Twilight hour now on Playland. Enjoy rides and games with special lighting, for a summer evening that looks like it’s off the move Grease.

Take a day trip to Whistler

With summer in full swing and restrictions being lifted, Whistler has a number of fun and exciting activities in full swing, perfect for a day trip or weekend getaway. From white water rafting to a nightcap in Vallea Lumina, there are plenty of fun things to do to get your heart pumping this weekend.

Visit the Othello Tunnels

One of BC’s most popular spots has finally reopened for the season. Othello tunnels were closed for most of last year due to rock falls and landslides, but they eventually announced their reopening. This popular attraction features 5 tunnels and fantastic views and hiking trails of the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park. The site does get busy though, so remember to get there early.

One last time shopping at Disney

Disney stores will officially close their doors next week on July 14. So there is less than a week left if you want to visit for the last time. This is also a great opportunity to get some cheap merchandise as all of their stores are currently having closing sales up to 40% off while supplies last.

